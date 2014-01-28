Starting with the 2011 State of the Union, White House staffers produced an "enhanced" State of the Union address by publishing charts, graphics and tables to the White House website and social media channels. The 2013 enhanced State of the Union featured over 100 slides and 27 charts. This year the White House promises to deliver the most interactive State of the Union yet. In anticipation for tonight's speech, we've offered 17 charts of our own to better explain a core message in this year's State of the Union: economic inequality in America.

In the United States, income inequality is at its highest since 1928

/sites/default/files/u179189/share_of_total_income_2014_pew_research_center.png
via Pew Research Center

By the end of 2013 America's poorest 23 million citizens failed to earn as much as the wealthiest 3,000 Americans

via Zero Hedge

For example, it takes the average McDonald's employee seven months to earn what its CEO makes in an hour

mcdonalds_worker_and_ceo.png
via Quartz

It isn't just wages, differences in capital income have skyrocketed over the last decade

capital_income_disparities.png
via The Economic Policy Institute and The Atlantic

Top marginal tax rates remain below the historic average

/historic_highest_marginal_tax_rate_1913-2011.png
via Ritzholtz

Even though productivity is rising, wages remain flat since 1950 (assuming adjustments for inflation)

wages_remain_flat.png
via The Economic Policy Institute

And people earning less than $50,000 annually are the most fearful of losing their job

fear_of_job_loss.png
via The New York Fed and Business Insider/Matthew Boesler

Minority families are hit harder as an average white family is six times as wealthy as a black or Hispanic family

income_inequality_by_race.png
via> The Urban Institute and The New York Times

The earnings gap between men and women persists as women still roughly earn 77 cents on the dollar

income_gap_by_gender.png
via The American Community Survey and Forbes

The typical minimum wage employee works in leisure and hospitality or retail

who_works_for_minimum_wage.png
via NPR

And minimum wage workers are more likely to be women

minimum_wage_women.png
via NPR

Things are poised to get worse as the bottom 90% continues to go further into debt

household_debt_by_income.png
via Capital Economics / Business Insider

Americans want the government to reduce income inequality, but they lack the confidence that the government can pull it off

Pew / USA TODAY Inequality Poll January 2013
via Pew Research Center and USA TODAY

For example, safety net programs can lift half of all households out of extreme poverty

snap_cuts_extreme_poverty.png
via The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

Yet SNAP is projected to shrink in 2014

snap_projected_to_shrink.png
via The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

And abuse of government assistance is widely misreported as families receiving public assistance spend less than other families

spending_on_public_assistance_programs.png
via Bureau of Labor Statistics and The Washington Post

Finally, it may be 100 years since World War One, but the President may want to note that public spending on infrastructure, research and education has shrunk to World War Two levels

public_spending_back_to_ww2.png
via The Financial Times