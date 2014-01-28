Starting with the 2011 State of the Union, White House staffers produced an "enhanced" State of the Union address by publishing charts, graphics and tables to the White House website and social media channels. The 2013 enhanced State of the Union featured over 100 slides and 27 charts. This year the White House promises to deliver the most interactive State of the Union yet. In anticipation for tonight's speech, we've offered 17 charts of our own to better explain a core message in this year's State of the Union: economic inequality in America.
AFP: Jewel Samad