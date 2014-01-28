Then, ignoring protest leaders, militants from the Right Sector—a coalition of ultra-nationalist groups and soccer fans—launched a fierce attack against riot police protecting the parliament. Pictures and videos of bloodied policemen clubbed by the mob emerged on social networks.

The enraged policemen—many of whom hail from the Russophone southeast and believe they are fighting a Nazi rebellion—responded by pelting protesters with rubber bullets, stones, and petrol bombs. Elsewhere in the city, protesters were attacked by hired thugs, known as titushki. A few dozen of these hired men were captured by activists, forced to march through the crowds, and to make humiliating apologies in front of cameras. Riot police responded with a video of a naked prisoner forced to pose in the street at negative ten degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the city woke to news of the deaths of two protesters. Later, a protester—50-year-old seismologist Yury Verbitsky—was found dead, with signs of torture, in a forest outside Kiev. Several more deaths followed during the week, including a policeman killed by unknown assailants elsewhere in the city. The government was quick to blame the casualty on the protesters. Toward the end of the week, supporters of Euromaidan started seizing government buildings in western and central Ukraine. By Sunday, Yanukovych was effectively in control of only half of the country and eventually succumbed to pressure from the protesters.

Although attempts to overthrow local administrations also took place in some of the eastern regions, opinion polls show that the country is divided along the historical east-west fault line, with the bulk of the protest concentrated in the west. In the Russian-speaking southeast, up to 70 percent of the population disapproves of the Euromaidan protests. This is not surprising. In the two months that it has existed, the Euromaidan protest has shown hardly any effort to reach out to Russophone Ukraine. On the contrary—to many people in the southeast, the protest has come across as a display of divisive insignia and slogan-chanting (“Ukraine above all”) that harkens back to the collaboration between western Ukrainian guerrilla fighters and the Nazis.

This is not entirely inaccurate. Since the early days of the protest, militants from Ukraine’s Right Sector movement—comprised of organizations like the self-proclaimed “social-nationalist” Patriot of Ukraine and the supremacist White Hammer movement—have been occupying the fifth floor of opposition headquarters. And past and present leaders of right-leaning movements have become prominent in the Euromaidan protests. The man who founded Patriot of Ukraine, member of parliament Andriy Parubiy (currently a member of a moderate party), became Euromaidan’s commandant in December. Oleh Tiahnibok of the ultra-nationalist Svoboda party, known for praising anti-Soviet World War II guerrillas’ struggle against what he called “Russians, Yids and other crap,” has emerged as one of the main leaders of the movement. Most protesters don’t share these sentiments, but they mingle with those who do.