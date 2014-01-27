For rap fans, the premiere match-up of the 56th Grammy Awards was between Macklemore, of infinitely played-out "Thrift Shop" fame, versus Kendrick Lamar, whose major-label debut, good kid, m.A.A.d city, cemented a landmark narrative within the genre, frequently compared to Nas's '94 classic, Illmatic. Radio Disney bop-fun versus nihilistic, sex-fueled correspondence from the wrong boulevard in Compton, California—guess which LP the Grammys voters preferred?

On all comparable counts—Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance—the tall blonde from Seattle's crunchy rap scene, last spotted in a fur coat swagger-jacked from Christopher Nolan's Bane, bested the in-genre favorite on Sunday night. Cue the tweets and the fury. Even Macklemore agreed that Lamar was "robbed."

It goes without belaboring that the voting committee convened by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences likely isn't too fluent or fond of rap. You know who loved "Thrift Shop"? Middle-class children, a.k.a. the kids of the Recording Academy. Meanwhile, his homophobe-hating track "Same Love," which was up for Song of the Year, checked the tolerance box of coastal media sensibilities that, to some extent, rewarded pandering with accolades. Macklemore's coup is part of a long tradition of Grammy snubs in favor of safe picks: Young MC beats De La Soul, Lupe Fiasco's debut loses to a Ludacris album that no one remembers, Nas loses all 13 Grammy nominations of his 19-year career.

Several activists and journos have moderated Twitter discussion of the upset. A common theme of Macklemore wariness is hyper-scrutiny of the messenger, rather regardless of his message. Appropriation fears abound. Macklemore is a straight white male emcee who, as such, has no business beating Lamar to the bathroom, much less to the podium. Tuesday morning, for instance, BuzzFeed's Ayesha Siddiqi tweeted, "if Macklemore is so self aware then he needs to stop pandering w apologetic screenshots of 'private' texts and start bowing out." Oh, so that's how lifelong artistic commitment works.