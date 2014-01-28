U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers has spent many afternoons rocking a baby in a bassinet in her Cannon Building office—or toting one onto the floor of Congress. Her son, Cole, who was born in 2007 and diagnosed with Down syndrome, made her the first serving member of Congress to have a baby in over a decade. This November, the arrival of her daughter Brynn Catherine made her the first woman to give birth three times while in office. She’s known for bringing conversations about her work back around to her kids: “Being a mom has given me a whole new purpose for being in Congress, a whole new passion,” she said last year.

In short, McMorris Rodgers is the quintessential Republican counterpoint to the contraceptive-popping, In-Leaning feminist Democratic voter. She’s Supermom.

On Tuesday, McMorris Rodgers will become the first Republican woman to deliver the State of the Union response since Senator Susan Collins in 2000. As chair of the House Republican Conference, she’s the fourth-ranked Republican in the House and the highest-ranking woman in the GOP—a logical choice as Democrats continue to hold a double-digit advantage among female voters. Like her male colleagues, she has dismissed charges of a Republican war on women as a “myth” and a “war on reality.” But like the most popular women on the left, she has embraced gender as a defining part of her identity.

Colleagues expect her family to anchor her speech. “What better type of person than a mom, and the parent of a disabled child, to talk about what we as Americans want and need right now,” Congressman Pete Sessions, who co-founded the Congressional Down Syndrome Caucus with McMorris Rodgers, told me. “Whether it be the Affordable Care Act, or our ability to create jobs for our children, all these things are immediately on parents’, and especially moms’ wish lists. She’s personally impacted by the decisions that are made in Washington, D.C.”