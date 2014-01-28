Have you ever heard a recording of Pete Seeger singing one of his anti-war hymns from the period, 1939 to 1941, when the Soviet Union was allied with Nazi Germany? Pete Seeger in those performances sings in a lovely naïve tone, as always. His charming banter is childlike in its simplicity—his denunciations of the capitalist imperialists who might like to see America go to war foolishly against the Nazis.

It is true that, in later years, the mad-dog ultra-right-wingers and the McCarthyite demagogues tormented Seeger endlessly for those foolish performances, and they succeeded in ruining his musician's career, for a while—which could lead you to raise a fist and insist that something in his Soviet-line period must have been commendable, in spite of everything. But this would be a mistake. Pete Seeger's anti-war performances from those years are revolting. He and his musical colleagues sang anti-war songs in 1939-41 because, in the Soviet Union, Stalin had decided that an alliance with the Nazis was a good idea; and the order to support Stalin had gone out to every Communist Party in the world; and Pete Seeger was, in those days, a good Communist. And so, he picked up his banjo and leaned into the microphone, and his vocal warblings and his banjo plunks were exactly what Stalin wanted to hear from Pete Seeger.

Allow me to point out, however, that maybe it is good, in retrospect, that Pete Seeger's early, objectionable, Soviet-line performances can still be heard. His musical style was folk-primitive, with a decided tilt toward children and the grandeurs of sing-along mass participation; and the power of that style is too powerful for anyone's good. You could suppose, listening to Pete Seeger perform, that only a fascist maniac could entertain opinions contrary to those of Pete Seeger. This is a dangerous thing to suppose.

It is unclear to me what was Seeger's precise role in the creating of "We Shall Overcome," which became the anthem of the civil rights revolution in the 1950s and '60s. But no one played a greater role than Seeger in popularizing the song, and a magnificent song it was: an expression of moral grandeur. "If I Had a Hammer," which he composed, is immortal. I do not know if people will be singing "If I Had a Hammer" a hundred years from now, but they would be fools not to do so. "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?"—this is magnificent. Those songs, with their crowd-sourcing capacity, are tremendously moving. And yet, if you can persuade crowds of people that simple morality and a childlike vision of right and wrong can be summed up in a few phrases, there is nothing you cannot achieve, and some of what you might achieve could turn out to be disastrous in the extreme—e.g., Stalin's idea of dividing up the world with Hitler.