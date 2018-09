Between 1965 and 1966, Pete Seeger produced 39 unrehearsed episodes of Rainbow Quest. Filmed in black-and-white at a studio at WNJU-TV, a New York based UHF station, Rainbow Quest was the kind of show that would soon vanish from the mainstream airwaves. It featured Seeger and other musicians, many of them little-know, playing folk, bluegrass and the blues. We've collected some of our favorite clips from the show.

Episode One: The Clancy Brothers

Episode Three: Elizabeth Cotton

Episode Six: Malvina Reynolds

Episode Eight: New Lost City Ramblers

Episode Seventeen: Roscoe Holcomb with Jean Redpath

Episode Twenty-Five: Mamou Cajun Band

Episode Thirty-Six: Mississippi John Hurt

Episode Thirty-Eight: Buffy Sainte-Marie

Episode Thirty-Nine: Johnny Cash and June Carter