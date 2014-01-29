A piece of news that would delight John C. Calhoun: In the coming weeks the South Carolina Senate will consider legislation that is purported to nullify the implementation of Obamacare. H. 3101, known as the Freedom of Health Care Protection Act, would ban state agencies from helping people sign up on the state insurance exchange and offer a tax deduction to counteract any federal financial penalties imposed for failure to comply with the law’s individual mandate to obtain insurance. Since its easy passage in the state’s House of Representatives last summer, the bill has attracted support from some conservatives, but also incited protests among those disturbed by the implications of a state initiative to negate federal law.

Such legally dubious proposals have grown in number as conservative states seek to insulate themselves from progressive change imposed by Washington. Last year, when political support for gun control was at its highest, Kansas passed a law declaring any federal regulations on firearms “null, void, and unenforceable” within the state and stipulating criminal prosecution against federal employees attempting to enforce such regulations (the law prompted a written warning from the Justice Department). The Missouri Senate held hearings on similar legislation last week, and the Democratic governor of Montana vetoed another nullification measure last March.

Health care reform has provoked an even stronger response nationally, with more than 20 legislatures debating bills to invalidate Obamacare within their states. As the National Conference of State Legislatures has demonstrated, none of these proposed bills have become law. This is because they would almost certainly be overturned by the courts if they ever took effect. The Constitution states, and the Supreme Court has unambiguously affirmed, that federal statutes and treaties make up “the supreme law of the land,” and the states hold no power to overrule them. Even representatives from the conservative Heritage Foundation and Cato Institute have cautioned activists to abandon nullification as a pointless and destructive tactic.

The bill under consideration in South Carolina is one of several new attempts to circumvent judicial challenges by narrowing the aims of nullification. It does not formally declare Obamacare void or attempt to impede federal employees from carrying it out. “It’s not really a nullification bill,” said Derek Black, a law professor at the University of South Carolina, in a phone interview. “If you look at the bill closely, what it does is say, ‘We’re not going to help citizens get healthcare and comply with the Affordable Care Act.’ That does not fit into the category of express nullification. It’s just contrary, I suppose.”