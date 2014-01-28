Janitors in federal office buildings, food servers at veterans' hospitals, and other workers with low-paying jobs for the federal government may get paid more in the future—at least if President Barack Obama has anything to say about it.

During the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, Obama will announce that he is using executive authority to increase the minimum wage for federal contractors, up to $10.10 an hour. The order applies only to new contracts and to renewals when other terms are changing, so it may not have a widespread effect right away. But Obama has been calling upon Congress to raise the minimum wage nationally, because it's real value hasn't been this low since the 1960s. (See graph below.) One purpose of this move is to set an example that might prod Congress to act.

The idea that federal workers need a raise might seem odd, given all the stories (some true, some not true) about government employees with wages, benefits, and job security that most private sector workers can only envy. But plenty of people whose incomes come indirectly from the federal government aren’t so lucky. A 2013 report from the think-tank Demos (where I used to be a fellow) found that nearly 2 million workers paid through federal contracts and other arrangements made less than $12 an hour. And a 2009 report from the Economic Policy Institute, based on 2006 data, found that about 400,000 workers for federal contractors had wages lower than $10 an hour. And that’s despite laws, like the Davis-Bacon Act, that require federal contractors to pay “prevailing wages” in their communities.

“Surprisingly, hundreds of thousands of federal contractor employees earn less than $10.10 an hour,” says Ross Eisenbrey, vice president at EPI. “Even construction workers paid under Davis-Bacon sometimes earn no more than $7.25 an hour, because that’s the prevailing wage in their trade and their locality.” Adds Jared Bernstein, an economist at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and former Obama advisor who has been calling for such a change, “It’s a great idea, a very direct way of helping a lot—I don’t think the number of affected workers is known, but I’d guess hundreds of thousands—of workers, reaching, for example, maintenance and food service workers in national parks, museums, and army bases.”