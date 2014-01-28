We’re still talking about Tom Perkins, three days after the venture capitalist’s letter warning of a progressive “Kristallnacht” against America’s wealthy appeared on the opinion page of the Wall Street Journal. The letter provoked a harsh disclaimer from the firm that Perkins co-founded, an op-ed in the New York Times and a follow-up non-apology apology interview by Perkins in Bloomberg View.

But one thing has left me disquieted about the whole episode: why did it take so long for the reaction to the letter to kick in?

The letter appeared, with the eye-catching headline “Progressive Kristallnacht Coming?”, in the highest-circulation newspaper in the country – there are 2,261,772 subscribers to the Journal’s weekend edition, and even if a sizable proportion of those are paid online subscribers, there are still hundreds of thousands of people getting the paper on Saturday morning. Yet it was not until one reader (okay, me) wrote a tweet calling attention to the letter at 11:12 ET that that the letter went viral. That is, for several hours that morning, readers were leafing through their Journal without any one of them being moved to exclaim on Twitter about the fact that one of the country’s wealthiest and most allegedly far-sighted businessmen was predicting an anti-rich “Kristallnacht” on American soil.

I am genuinely perplexed by this, and have settled on a few possible theories: