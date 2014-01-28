It is Tuesday afternoon, and my dreams are crushed. The last time this happened was many years ago. My first set of dreams involved being a professional athlete—a second baseman for the Orioles, in the semi-honorable tradition of Davey Johnson, Rick Adair, and Mark McLemore—but at some point I made peace with the fact that I would not star in professional athletics, and would instead be a writer. For me, then, I would have one moment each year, on the Tuesday before Super Bowl Sunday: Media Day.

But I have just returned from this year’s Media Day at Newark’s Prudential Center (home of hockey’s New Jersey Devils), and the chief privileges of attending turn out to be bitterness, several wasted hours, and coffee breath. Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch had the right idea. He was the only major player to refuse, apparently, his own podium (18 players from each team get their own individual podium, all of which are mobbed by reporters). Lynch did show up, presumably in order to avoid a massive fine. “Shawn’s a good guy, he just doesn’t like talking to the media,” explained Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril to me and more than a dozen other reporters huddled around him. For his part, Lynch managed this quote to NFL Network’s Deion Sanders: “I’m just ‘bout that action, boss.” Me too, man.

It wasn’t always like this. “It’s more of a circus, more press,” USA Today’s Jim Corbett told me. He estimated this was his 25th Media Day. “Less and less football, more and more showy.” The old-timers still seem to take it seriously: Chris Berman was racing from podium to podium; Rick Reilly was dressed to the nines, in a pinstripe suit, nice shirt, paisley tie, and matching pocket square. I felt bad for him—which is to say, I felt bad for the guy who wrote the worst sports column of last year. I felt worse for myself.

There was a time when Media Day made sense. The big game is in a few days. The media is already in town, and needs stuff to feed the beast. Why not just have the sources all come to one place, buffet-style, and let the writers take what they need and write what they want? But these days, we have these things called Twitter, and NFL Network, and ESPN, and even just the plain-old Internet. We have a savvy audience. We know all the angles—Peyton Manning’s legacy, Seattle’s secondary, Richard Sherman’s personality. My ace in the hole was going to be asking people about Seattle coach Pete Carroll’s kinda-endorsement of approving medicinal marijuana for injured players. Then I saw the back of today’s New York Daily News, whose headline played on the Seattle secondary’s nickname for itself—“Legion of Boom”—and read, over a picture of Carroll, “Legion of Doob.” So I guess people had heard about this.