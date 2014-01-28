That's my philosophy now. I sing for a class of children, and I'm aiming just to reach the minds of one or two kids. I sing at the VFW Post here in Beacon, and maybe one of them won't think I'm a hateful Commie anymore.

Hajdu: Are you saying that you're not a Communist anymore? I noticed that you're still quoting Marx.

Seeger: Well, I'm still a Communist in the sense I don't believe the world will survive with the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer. I think that the pressures will get so tremendous, if they're not already that big, that the social contract will just come apart. On the other hand I'm no longer a member of the Communist Party, as I was in the 1940s. It was very sad to see the enthusiasm of the people in Russia who in those days thought we are going to create a new society, and how their dreams just came apart.

There's more socialism in America and around the world today than most people realize. The GI Bill was basically socialism. Public education is basically socialism. You might consider that all armies are basically socialist organizations.

Hajdu: There seems to be mixed messages in that list.

Seeger: You have a point there. What I'm trying to point out is that socialism is not dead—for better or worse. People just attach names they like to the things they like, and I'm as susceptible to that weakness as the next person. My father warned me about this a very long time ago. He said, “Beware of the lingocentric predicament.” My father said “People used words and forget that no two people attach the exact same meanings to the same words.”

I'm talking about great old words like God and liberty and freedom. I mean freedom to one person means free to use the free enterprise system, to make as much money as I can. And freedom to somebody else means free to enjoy the world without having to breathe in poison that some factory left behind.

Another one of my father's sayings was “The truth is a rabbit in a bramble patch.” All you can do is circle around saying it's somewhere in there as you point in different directions. But you can't put your hands on its pulsing, furry, little body.

But that doesn't mean you shouldn't speak the truth as you know it. You know the story about Herbert Hoover calling a meeting with Rudy Vallee? Hoover said, "Mr. Vallee, if you could only sing a song that will make people forget the Depression, I'll give a medal." All too many musicians have spent their lives trying to get that medal. I think it was rather foolish—in fact, evil. There was no good in forgetting the Depression. What we had to do was face the Depression, like we have to face the problems of our own time, and sing out about of them, even if all we can reach are two children at a time.

When I look back now, I feel that for too much of my life, I preached to the converted. Better to preach to the people who are yet oriented one way or another, like very young people. Besides, I can only sing to a few people at a time now, because my voice is so weak. I probably shouldn't sing at all. My voice is gone, I can't play like I used to or like I want to, and I get awfully tired awfully quick. I can't do everything I used be able to do, but I believe that there are things worth saying.