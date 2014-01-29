When NY1 reporter Michael Scotto tried to ask Michael Grimm, a Republican congressman from Staten Island, about his campaign finance troubles in an interview after Tuesday's State of the Union address, he found his manhood challenged. Grimm, a Marine Corps vet and a former FBI agent, said, “Let me be clear to you, you ever do that to me again I’ll throw you off this fucking balcony,” and later added, “No, no, you’re not man enough. You're not man enough. I’ll break you in half. Like a boy.”

Evan Ratliff, who wrote a 2011 New Yorker piece about Grimm's undercover work that included allegations of similar threats, said the "exchange with Scotto had a familiar ring to it." In a blog post Wednesday, Ratliff wrote, "In Grimm’s world, there are men of great character, whose conduct stands above questioning, and boys, who come—as Grimm once put it to me—only to 'demean and belittle' it."

This notion of manhood is exactly what President Barack Obama appropriated in his weekly address on Saturday, in which he discussed the new White House Task Force on Protecting Students from Sexual Assault. “I want every young man in America to know that real men do not hurt women,” he said.

Obama’s address echoed what Vice President Joe Biden said on the subject recently: “Men have to take more responsibility; men have to intervene…the measure of manhood is willingness to speak up and speak out, and begin to change the culture.”