There are a lot of things historians don't know much about. Ancient Rome is not one of them. Most classical archaeologists would count themselves lucky to add a shard of terracotta to a museum's storage boxes—so when a team uncovers the oldest known temple in the Roman world, it's a Big Deal.

Archaeologists have long suspected that the oldest Roman temple lay at the foot of the legendary Capitoline Hill, but it’s only recently that they've managed to excavate the waterlogged Sant’Omobono site with modern techniques.

“The temple’s much more interesting than anybody expected,” said Albert Ammerman, an archaeologist at Colgate University who worked on the dig. “It’s beautiful down there.”

By looking at imported Greek pottery found nearby, archaeologists have dated the temple to the early sixth century BC. “There is no other temple quite this old,” said Ammerman, though he noted that earlier Romans might have built temples of wood or perishable materials. The other contender for oldest Roman temple would be the Temple of Jupiter Optimus Maximus, also on the Capitoline Hill.