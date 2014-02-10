Photo: Serena Williams Playing Tennis in Outer Space

In a boxing match, the combatants are rarely more than a couple of feet apart. Even the punch that separates them absolutely—the moment marking the difference between victory and defeat—unites them in brutal intimacy. That’s one of the reasons why boxing is relatively easy to photograph.

One-on-one sports where the players are separated by a net and by considerable physical distance, on the other hand, pose obvious challenges for the photographer. Pictures that show both participants in a tennis match, however closely contested, tend to make it look as though one person is doing something while the other is just blurrily waiting. The difficulty is exacerbated now that matches are fought out at maximum physical estrangement, from base line to base line. Hence the attraction of those increasingly rare exchanges when both players are at the net, within touching distance of each other. Not surprisingly, then, pictures of singles tennis matches tend to focus on just one player. The photographer’s difficulties in this regard are nicely echoed by the audience, whose heads have to swivel constantly from left to right, from one player to another.

Faced, in addition, with a pretty standardized array of endlessly repeated strokes and poses, photographers rely on the changing background colors of the court for variety. A given player will appear stranded in the red desert of the clay of Roland Garros, or grazing the lush green grass of Wimbledon, or highlighted against a pink sea of faces watching from the stands.

Location: Melbourne, Australia Date: January 17, 2014 Photographer: Jason Reed