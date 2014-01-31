Last week, Ralph Lauren unveiled the Sochi opening ceremony uniforms for Team USA, and the response has not been kind. But while the all-American ugly sweaters deserve the insults, it's worth remembering that Olympic history is littered with goofy, gauche, and unattractive fashion (including this year's German entry). Here are a few of our favorites.
Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
At the 1908 games in London, the Danish women's gymnastics team undertook incredible feats of flexibility, considering their team uniforms are straitjackets.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Olympic teams were strictly business in oversized blazers, ankle-length skirts, and sunhats at the 1924 Opening Ceremonies in Paris.
Staff/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
For the British women's team, noose-like scarves complemented these skirt suits at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.
Jerry Cooke/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
We get it, Team USA. You're cowboys. At the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
The Australian men's team had the opportunity to do a little touristing in white socks and loafers at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.
Staff/Getty Images
Team South Korea warmed themselves from the bitter cold by the heat of their radioactively neon parkas at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.
Staff/Getty Images
Team Russia opted for ankle-length seafoam peacoats at the 1992 Winter Olympics.
Doug Collier/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Team USA emulated your uncle at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta with a loud polo and a pair of highwaisted khakis.
Staff/Getty Images
Not to be outdone by the USA, Team Russia celebrated the 1996 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony louder, brighter, and with more wicker sunhats.
Staff/AFP/Getty Images
Team Japan was ready to compete, rain or shine, at the Opening Ceremonies in Athens in 2004.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Team Netherlands seemed as shocked as we were that they were wearing these orange and grey get-ups at the Olympics in 2008, not 1988.
Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Team Germany forgot to buck the gender binary at the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
Lars Baron/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Team Mexico paid homage to traditional garb with this blinding update at the 2012 Summer Olympics.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Last but certainly not least, the Togolese Republic went for the gold in breezy white pants and patchwork tops at the 2012 Summer Olympics.