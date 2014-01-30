Social conservatives dismiss outright the idea that homosexuality is inborn. They insist it is a choice. From their point of view, biology is destiny. Because gay sex does not produce offspring, it is not part of God's procreative design—it's abnormal, an aberration. John Stuart Mill's idea that "no one should be forcibly prevented from acting in any way he chooses provided his acts are not invasive of the free acts of others" simply won't fly with religious conservatives.

Those of us who support LGBT rights are committed to the "born this way" narrative not as a civil-rights strategy, but for the simple reason that it's true. The main problem with Ambrosino's argument is that he is conflating concepts like sexual orientation, identity, behavior, and expression. It is true that I have chosen to identify as gay, that I express myself in a way that makes it clear I am gay, and that I have gay sex. All of these are a matter of choice. But my sexual orientation—my underlying attraction for men—is beyond my control.

I do not mean to suggest that my experience is universal. Bisexual people feel attraction to both sexes and can choose to develop a relationship with a member of either sex. Their biology gives them flexibility, but their underlying attraction to both sexes persists. Most people fall along the tail ends of the Kinsey spectrum, but even those who do experience some "fluidity" in their attractions do not experience radical shifts in whom they’re attracted to. Nixon went to a party, saw her future lover, and bam! But she didn't choose, before going to that party, that she will find breasts attractive. Science is still unclear on what causes homosexuality, but we should not expect to find a single gay gene; sexual orientation involves a complex interplay of genetic factors. While it is widely thought to be rooted in biology, scientists suspect environmental factors may also be at play. But even then, one’s environment is not the subject of a conscious choice.

In his piece, Ambrosino suggests that the "G" and "L" parts of the LGBT movement take a cue from bi and trans people, who are more hip to the idea that sexuality is fluid. For one thing, being transgender is a matter of identity—not sexual orientation; there are trans women who are attracted to men, and trans women who are attracted to women. And bisexuals, while able to engage in sex with or pair off with a member of either sex, would not identify their sexual orientation as subject to whims—it's simply not experienced that way. He also argues that the LGBT movement's insistence on making sexual orientation innate stems from a desire to treat it like race, which would entitle gays and lesbians to government protection from discrimination. Some civil-rights leaders bristle at comparisons between the civil-rights and gay-rights movements. But the parallels drawn between the gay and civil-rights movements aren't just convenient; at heart, the discrimination faced by racial and sexual minorities is drive by the same irrational prejudice.

Ambrosino may be overstating his case for effect, but the idea that being gay is a choice is precisely the grounds on which conservatives seek to deny gays and lesbians civil rights. "Whenever someone accepts me merely because she feels obligated to do so by my genetic code," he writes, "I feel degraded rather than empowered.” The idea that it's empowering to choose one’s sexual orientation may have some allure, but in practice it's the very basis for much of the discrimination gays and lesbians face.