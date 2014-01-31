Some people might take these policies anyway, particularly since the Patient CARE Act would allow states to enroll people preemptively (though with an option for individuals to refuse). As a result, analysts might count them as “insured.” But the people with this coverage would not have the financial protection most of us associate with insurance. And while the law as a whole would clearly give some people a better deal than Obamacare would—in part the "sticker price" of insurance would tend to be lower—overall the likely effect would be to provide less financial protection overall. “At the end of the day coverage expansion costs money—the uninsured have low income and even the most rigorous cost containment won’t make meaningful coverage inexpensive,” says Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “With less for subsidies, tradeoffs are inevitable to make coverage cheaper in other ways—less inclusive, fewer covered benefits, fewer consumer protections.”

Another boast the Republican senators make is that their plan doesn’t raise taxes in order to finance the coverage expansion. Instead, it finances the coverage expansion primarily by reducing that aforementioned tax break for employer insurance. But Republicans would typically call such a change a tax increase. (In conservativespeak, ending a tax break is the same as raising taxes.) And one likely effect of that reduction would be to put pressure on employers to make insurance cheaper by any means possible.

Obamacare does this too, because—like the Coburn bill—it reduces the value of the existing tax break, albeit in a more indirect way. And the conservative method of reducing the tax break is actually preferable because it's more direct. But Obamacare’s reduction is relatively modest. The Coburn bill might envision a larger reduction. (Again, it's hard to be certain.) If so, employers would respond by reducing benefits, narrowing networks of providers, or some combination of the two. Most likely, some people would lose employer coverage altogether. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Premiums for this insurance would be lower and the money not spent on health insurance would, over time, show up in workers’ paychecks. But the disruptions to employer insurance would be precisely the sort of changes that Republicans say they hate about Obamacare.

The Republican senators make a big deal about the flexibility their proposal would offer, because the federal government wouldn’t be establishing a set of essential benefits that all plans must cover. And for people upset about what those requirements mean under Obamacare—for example, older men angry about the higher premiums that come with newly mandated maternity care—this will be a big plus. But "flexibility" also means that carriers could continue to sell junk insurance policies—and that people could continue to buy them, only to discover those policies don't provide the coverage they need. For many people, the Patient CARE Act really would mean cheaper insurance, just like the proposal's champions say. But that's because there'd be less security. “It doesn’t work if you’re poor or if you’re sick—other than that, it's ok," quips Jonathan Gruber, the MIT economist and Obamacare architect.

Flexibility would also mean that insurers could use benefit design to scare away people with high risks, since people with chronic conditions are unlikely to buy plans that won’t cover treatment for their diseases. And speaking of people with medical problems, the Republican senators say their plan would help people with pre-existing conditions. But the guarantee of insurance would exist only for people who maintain their coverage—something that, without sufficient financial assistance, some people would not be able to do.

To be clear, whether you think the Patient CARE Act is worse or better than the Affordable Care Act depends on how you value the pros and cons of each. Roughly speaking, Obamacare provides more financial protection to more people, but with more government spending and a narrower range of options in the insurance market. Conservative alternatives would provide less financial protection to fewer people, but with less government spending and a wider range of options in the insurance market. Reasonable people can disagree on which approach does the most good. It comes down to priorities and judgment.

But the authors of the Patient CARE Act and many of their allies are acting as if conservatives have some magic elixir for health care problems—a way to provide the same kind of security that the Affordable Care Act will, but with a lot less interference in the market and a lot less taxpayer money. It's all the goodies of liberal health care reform, they imply, but without the unpleasant parts. They're wrong.

