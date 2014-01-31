Britain's most semicolon-happy philosopher, Alain de Botton, has a new volume out February 6. The News: A User's Manual broaches the problems of twenty-first century media outlets with de Botton's signature flourish. Offering itself as a guide to the onslaught of constant news, the book takes its readers through a number of different media spectacles. A sampling of his guidance:

1. “The news is committed to laying before us whatever is supposed to be most unusual and important in the world: a snowfall in the tropics; a love child for the president; a set of conjoined twins.” (10)

2. “For most of human history, there simply wasn’t any news to be bored by.” (24)

3. “In the ideal news organization of the future, the ambitious tasks of contextualization and popularization would be taken so seriously that stories about welfare payments would be (almost) as exciting as those about incestuous Antipodean cannibals.” (33)