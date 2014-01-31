Jeff Clark, the editor of Stomp and Stammer, a scrappy monthly music ‘zine in Atlanta, has never been afraid to piss off readers. The subtitle of his column is "the ramblings of an editor out of control." He even warns readers, "Get ready to fire out that hate mail!" One verbal mauling inspired the guitarist of the heavy metal band Mastodon to slam Clark's head into the window of a local dive bar. Another group, Attractive Eighties Women, dedicated a song to the critic: “Jeff Clark is a shithead. He’s an asshole. He’s a goddamn son of a bitch. He don’t like our band. Well, guess what? We don’t like HIM!"

Still, nothing matched the reaction to a short paragraph, barely longer than an inch, on page four of the January edition of Stomp and Stammer. Under the caption "Most Overdone Memorial," the blurb addressed the "posthumous deification" of Ria Pell, a beloved restaurant owner and local celebrity whose sudden death in November was marked by a funeral procession attended by thousands of Atlantans:

She was a nice woman who opened a restaurant that helped revitalize a stretch of Memorial Drive. She was also unhealthy and met with an early death. Had she not been lesbian, had she been a straight woman or man, we would have seen but a fraction of the reaction. Instead, she was unrealistically elevated into something she wasn't: a symbolic figure.

Crass and insensitive, it was a typical Clark put-down. Yet within hours of the issue hitting stands in local bars and record stores, someone posted a screenshot online. A friend of Pell's set up a Facebook group, "Boycott Stomp and Stammer And All Who Advertise There." Its mission statement: "The tasteless, nasty, disgusting, and hate filled article that Jeff Clark saw fit to write and publish will not be tolerated by the Atlanta Community!'"

And so began a social-media campaign to obliterate the city’s last print music 'zine, a meager freebie with a circulation of 15,000. Within 24 hours, an online page devoted to Pell published a list of Stomp & Stammer’s advertisers and their phone numbers. The Drunken Unicorn, a live music venue, pulled its monthly ad, stating that while in the past it had respected its writers’ rights to their opinions, "what was written about Ria is not appropriate in any context.” The manager of the Starlight Drive-In, which distributes the 'zine in its snack bars, dumped several stacks on the curb, informing Clark he had 24 hours to pick them up before they were tossed in a dumpster. By the time Clark issued an apology, admitting his words were "shitty," boycotters were threatening violence, even discussing using copies of the 'zine to construct and then burn a papier-mâché effigy of its editor. Atlanta Magazine pronounced: "Jeff Clark may be the most hated man in Atlanta today."