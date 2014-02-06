Larry Lessig, Off the Grid

As we make our way down state Route 26, Lessig, the group’s nerd Pied Piper, sticks near the head of the pack, splitting off occasionally to walk alone. “People outside the system like us, we don’t have the resources or the power,” he had told the group during a morning pep talk, but to the extent that he is an outsider, he is a self-made one. After studying philosophy at Cambridge, Lessig pursued a career in legal academia that began with the clerkship with Posner and another with Justice Antonin Scalia. As a professor, he bounced from the University of Chicago Law School to Harvard to Stanford then back to Harvard. On the side, he led the movement to liberalize intellectual property online, co-founding the alternative copyright system Creative Commons. It made him a kind of Internet messiah.

“I’ve never been able to have a job that I feel I can do just that one job,” Lessig says. In his current crusade, that magpie nature has become a full-blown case of tactical ADD. Lessig believes that the corrupting influence of big money is the root cause of political stagnation, the “general problem” that thwarts progress on specific ones. But to him, it’s even direr than that: For the past year, he has been convinced that the existing system has blood on its hands. Lessig dedicated himself to campaign-finance reform at the behest of the late programming prodigy and Internet activist Aaron Swartz, who committed suicide while facing federal prosecution for liberating journal articles from an academic database—a prosecution that in Lessig’s view traces back to a “dumb law” that wouldn’t exist but for its deep-pocketed patrons.

And so, while the New Hampshire Rebellion is patterned after the exploits of “Granny D,” the octogenarian campaign-finance-reform activist who walked the length of country in 1999, Swartz is its real inspiration. Lessig sometimes calls the march “Aaron’s walk” and timed it to begin on the one-year anniversary of Swartz’s death. “That event radicalized me,” Lessig tells me. “It’s pushed me over an edge, a certain kind of edge.” One can’t help but worry what will happen should his efforts fail. For the sake of the country, OK, sure—but more urgently, for Lawrence Lessig himself.

Lessig helped make Swartz a weblegend by tapping the teenager to write Creative Commons’s code and touting his genius at every chance. But as he likes to tell it, it was Swartz who was his “mentor.” In 2006, while both were attending a conference in Berlin, Swartz convinced Lessig to switch fields over the course of a single conversation. “This Cato guy tweeted today that there’s no connection between Aaron and this issue, and that it was terrible that I was trying to link them,” Lessig tells me as we trudge along. “And I said, ‘It wasn’t my issue—it’s his issue! He’s the one who made me do it!’ ” At the end of the first leg, Lessig had planned to show the marchers a documentary about Swartz. Alas, he left the projector behind.

In 2008, Lessig created a nonprofit called Change Congress with the political consultant Joe Trippi. He began calling for a second constitutional convention and flirted with a congressional run. By 2012, he had perfected another PowerPoint presentation and published two books on the topic. Finally, disillusioned with his old U. of Chicago colleague Barack Obama, Lessig became an adviser to former Republican governor and 2012 presidential candidate Buddy Roemer, who was funding his campaign exclusively through small donations. “I just don’t think [Obama] has the strong character to push something like this,” he says.