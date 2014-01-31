As you read this, the Kremlin is preparing for the Winter Olympics by pushing Dozhd TV, Russia’s last independent television station, off a cliff. Pressured by phone calls from the Kremlin’s top deputies and Vladimir Putin’s closest—and scariest—buddies, Russian cable and satellite operators are excising Dozhd from their bundles. Mikhail Zygar, Dozhd’s editor-in-chief, estimates that, in the last three days, the channel has lost over half of its national coverage. As a result, advertisers are running for the hills and Dozhd is bleeding money. The channel, which exists in an ad market massively skewed by politics and fears of Kremlin reprisal, was already a money-losing venture, and it continued to survive through the largesse of its owner, businesswoman Natalia Sindeeva and her husband. This latest government offensive, however, could easily prove fatal for the scrappy young station, which employs about 300 young, often idealistic journalists and business staffers.

Dozhd, whose name means "rain" in Russian, has been around since the spring of 2010, long after all independent television in Russia had been systematically wiped out. The trouble started on January 26, when Dozhd aired its usual program produced in partnership with the historical journal Dilettante. It was to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the infamous Nazi blockade of Leningrad, which, over the course of 872 days, took the lives of nearly 1 million Soviet citizens, mostly from starvation and disease. It is a sacred topic in Russia, but one that, recently, is starting to be reevaluated by Russian historians. They have been asking if the blockade and its massive death toll could have been averted by letting the city fall to the Germans, much like so many other Soviet cities at the time. The question has even been asked in state-approved high school textbooks.

And yet, when Dozhd posted the question in the form of an online poll, the outrage poured down. Kremlin loyalists in the Russian parliament said the poll should be seen as an attempt “to rehabilitate Nazism.” Other lawmakers considered legislation to criminalize such Naziphilic questions. Putin’s spokesman said the question would trigger the “erosion of our nation.” Kremlin youth groups began to picket the station. Dozhd quickly pulled the poll and publicly apologized for any offense caused, but the damage was done.

It’s not clear if the operators will switch Dozhd back on after the storm settles, or if Dozhd can make it as a purely internet channel living off subscriptions and donations from sympathetic business people, of whom there are many in Moscow. It’s not clear Dozhd will survive this at all. But the scale, swiftness, and viciousness of the attack make several things unmistakably clear.