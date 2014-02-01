Charlie Crist's Achingly Bad Search for Self

As governor, Crist revealed himself as, primarily, a man with no convictions. He flip-flopped on everything from abortion to criminal justice to voting rights. He infuriated conservatives and liberals. He bowed down to special interests, including the sugar industry. He angered the Giuliani campaign by leading it to believe he would endorse the former mayor; instead, he backed McCain. In the book, he explains this episode by writing, confusingly, that he liked McCain because, while “extremism seemed to be rising inside the party, John was the voice of reason to me,” including on the “red-meat social issues.” This makes no sense, considering that McCain was strongly pro-life and very much against gay marriage. Crist has changed his mind so often on abortion that perhaps he is just confused.

But Crist’s biggest mistake, at least for his future as a Republican, was his (literal) embrace of Obama after the 2008 election and his support for the president’s stimulus—although on this, too, he has vacillated. As Salon has reported: “At the rally with Obama, Crist said: ‘We know that it’s important that we pass a stimulus package.’” But, as the Salon story continues, “By last November, he was telling CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, ‘I didn’t endorse it.’” Christ decided not to run for re-election as governor, and instead to try to capture a Senate seat in 2010. The problem was that he had to face Marco Rubio, who was (then) arguably the fastest-rising Republican in the country, and a darling of Tea Party voters.

Crist watched Rubio’s rise with mounting alarm and anger. At one moment in the book—after recounting an irksome Rubio profile in The New York Times—he quotes Rubio on the Tea Party: “an important part of a bigger movement in America united behind the idea that you don’t have to get rid of everything that’s right about America to fix what is wrong about our great country.” To this, Crist adds: “What empty platitudes! I remember thinking when I read that.” It’s touching to see “the people’s governor” express dismay over platitudes, although Rubio’s statement doesn’t even really qualify as platitudinous. It’s more dense and wordy than anything else. (Rubio also said this to Newsweek, not the Times; Crist, or his research assistant, doesn’t have a great memory.)

The Rubio-Crist match-up is indeed the soulless heart of the book, because it marked the moment when Crist formally ditched the Republican Party. He would have lost big to Rubio in the primary had he stayed in, which was undoubtedly the cause of his decision to switch to running as an independent. Rubio won in the general election anyway.

Now, of course, Crist wants to show that he was never much of a Party guy. It’s true that while he was the attorney general of Florida he refused to intervene in the Terry Schiavo controversy. He was even chewed out by Karl Rove for skipping a George W. Bush event in Florida. He tells us that during the Schiavo catastrophe he “just didn’t participate” and kept a dignified silence. When he is tasked, several years later, with showing Sarah Palin around Florida during the 2008 campaign, he gives us a brief picture of a woman who is quite clearly solipsistic and ignorant. But then-governor Crist merely stood by, swallowed his misgivings, and continued to support the McCain ticket. (Earlier that same year he flip-flopped on offshore oil drilling, probably hoping that it would earn him a nomination as McCain’s vice president. No such luck.)