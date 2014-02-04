Could Drug-Replacement Therapy Have Saved Philip Seymour Hoffman's Life?

Philip Seymour Hoffman was an artistic icon and, for me, a sober icon. According to The New York Times, Hoffman had spoken of having 23 years of sobriety under his belt before he relapsed on prescription drugs and then, ultimately, on heroin. From that moment of relapse on, one of the greatest actors of our generation was in mortal danger: Years of sobriety had reduced Hoffman’s tolerance, but his brain craved the drug as much as ever—and he had given that brain another taste. In May of 2013—perhaps realizing the disease was back in force—Hoffman checked himself into a detox facility for ten days, once again resetting his tolerance to zero. His brain was at war with itself: his healthy sobriety brain versus his voraciously hungry opiate receptors. It’s why, unfortunately, overdosing is tragically common for once-sober heroin addicts who relapse.

To be sure, we don't know the precise treatments or care Hoffman was under. And with 23 years of sober time, he no doubt availed himself of any number of healthy habits and solutions to maintain that clean lifestyle. But his death does fit a pattern about what we know about opiates like heroin. It’s true of the actor Cory Monteith, too, who overdosed on heroin not long after leaving an abstinence-only treatment facility. His tolerance was compromised; his cravings were amplified.

A big part of the problem is rehab itself, which is almost universally based on twelve-step work, like Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous. But AA was developed in the 1930s, in the absence of brain science and in the presence of unimaginable stigma. As Anne M. Fletcher writes in her excellent book Inside Rehab, contemporary rehab is still based on “the folk wisdom of recovering people, particularly through the perspectives of Alcoholics Anonymous and related twelve-step programs." Don’t get me wrong, AA is an incredible program and a true American achievement for the millions of addicts around the world who desperately needed help when absolutely no one else was offering it. I think founder Bill Wilson should be sainted. I, myself, found sobriety in the rooms of AA, where fellowship and rigorous honesty probably saved my life. But AA is not a medical program, and it is not based on science. It is an abstinence-based program that may not be right for every addict. Particularly opiate addicts.

Here’s a more detailed explanation of why: The brain’s own opioid system (e.g., endorphins) becomes suppressed by the high concentrations of opioids used by addicts, and many people’s brains never recover full function. That means no matter how sober they are, they cannot experience ordinary pleasure, they feel vaguely ill all the time (like a low-grade flu), and they are constantly craving opioids. Which is why long-term opiate-replacement therapy—that is, taking a small amount of an opiate under the supervision of a doctor indefinitely—may be an answer for the most intractable addict or for the recently relapsed addict. For many opiate addicts, abstinence alone basically results in a chemical deficiency that leaves them totally vulnerable to opiates. Buprenorphine and methadone restore this brain function to normal. It’s similar to giving insulin to diabetics. And the twelve steps or “working the program” can’t fill that void—any more than support groups could treat diabetes.