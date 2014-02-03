The Real Reason Abortion Has Declined

The rate of abortions in the United States dropped to its lowest point since the Roe v. Wade decision legalized the procedure nationwide in 1973, according to a study from the Guttmacher Institute. Between 2008 and 2011—the latest year for which there is data available—the national annual abortion rate fell 13 percent, down to 16.9 pregnancy terminations per every 1,000 women of reproductive age. Though the study did not focus on possible reasons for the decline, its authors and the press have suggested that improvements in available contraceptive methods could be among the most important factors.

Experts outside Guttmacher put more weight on another factor that the researchers acknowledged: the economy. When times are tough, “We see people being more regular in their use of birth control, having fewer partners,” and generally taking pains not to get pregnant, said Elizabeth Ananat of Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy. Though the economy was technically out from under the recession by 2011, unemployment rates for the young and the less educated—the groups most likely to get an abortion—remained dismal.

Though Guttmacher’s latest study shows a precipitous drop, the national abortion rate has in fact been waning since the early 1980’s. “We’re looking at an ongoing decrease based on increasing access to birth control, with fluctuations based on the economy—basically, with how much people want to avoid getting pregnant,” Ananat said.

The Guttmacher study hypothesizes that women’s growing awareness of long-term birth control options like intra-uterine devices (IUDs), which are less fallible than condoms and the pill, is making the difference. But in general, experts are divided over how big a part birth control has played. In a 2012 experiment at Washington University, the abortion rate in St. Louis plummeted more than 20 percent in two years after the school started handing out free birth control to area women. But few other studies have definitively linked contraceptives to a drop in decisions to terminate unwanted pregnancies.