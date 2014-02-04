China Wants to Build a Better Facebook

On Thursday, the eve of China's Spring Festival, I learned that Chinese friends were sending each other hongbao, or red envelopes full of money. Nothing unusual there—it's an old New Year's tradition to exchange wads of cash. Except these red envelopes weren't real. They were being sent via the ubiquitous social networking app WeChat. Great, I thought, a crass holiday tradition made even crasser. Go, Internet. But then I clicked on a red envelope that a friend had sent out to a chat group, which works like a lottery. And I made 0.42 yuan! (6.89 cents) I felt lucky, loved, and incrementally richer. An auspicious start to the Year of the Horse. This centuries-old tradition, I decided, was awesome.

Since its debut in 2011, WeChat has become the envy of China's social networking space. And in doing so, it has all but laid to rest the question of "Can China innovate?" WeChat has seized on the particular needs and opportunities of the Chinese market, from the rise of mobile to the declining relevance of Weibo to the fact that most Chinese people don't use credit cards (yet). Along the way, it's developed a combination of services that no American company can rival, red envelopes being only the latest example. Even American app companies are admitting they can learn from WeChat.

Early on, WeChat was a simple chat app with a walkie-talkie-like voice feature and a personal message board to which users could post photos with commentary. From there, they tacked on one subtly genius feature after another: "Look Around," which shows you who's nearby; "Shake," which connects users to other people shaking their phones at the same time; and a steadily expanding supply of gifs, or "Stickers," that keep conversation fresh and silly. The result was a deeply addictive chat experience that has attracted nearly 300 million users worldwide.

The problem was, like a lot of promising startups, it wasn't making money. So last year, parent company Tencent raised the stakes by linking its online payment tool, Tenpay, to WeChat. That opened the door to paying for games and special gifs, plus one-time promotions like discounts on vending machine purchases and a November sale of 150,000 Xiaomi phones, which sold out in 10 minutes. More than 20 million users make purchases through WeChat, Tencent told Caixin in January, with an additional 200,000 people signing up every day.