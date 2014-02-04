Arthur Chu's ‘Jeopardy!’ Tactics Aren’t New. I Lost Because of Them.

The current reigning champion of “Jeopardy!,” Arthur Chu, who has won four games and is set to return on February 24, has become a polarizing figure. Ignoring the niceties that govern the decorum of the 30-year-old game show, he unabashedly has gamed the game to his advantage by buzzing in aggressively, over and over and over again until he is the first buzzer; by betting in Final Jeopardy with the aim of tying for first place; and, most of all, by hunting for Daily Doubles—selecting higher-value questions among different categories, rather than orderly moving down each category, in order to increase his chance of landing on those valuable opportunities that permit you to wager (and win) more money. For his brand of hardball he has been both pilloried and just plain noticed.

But his supposed "mad genius" tactics have been in use for years. Here, for example, is a thread from 2005 about Daily Double–hunting. These tactics were even deployed by the guy who beat me on “Jeopardy!”

“Jeopardy!” tapes a week of shows in a day, and about three years ago I sat in the risers in the studio on Sony’s Culver City lot watching Jay Rhee mow down eight other contestants. Jay was a big Daily Double hunter: In his fourth game, he found the first Daily Double of Double Jeopardy by getting the first question right and then immediately going to the $1200 question in a different category, getting that right, and then hitting the Daily Double on the following, $1600 question. In (cough cough) my game, the last of the day, I can testify firsthand that his buzzing ability, honed no doubt by his having played four games earlier that very Tuesday, was a huge factor in his victory. (What I mean to say is, obviously I knew all the answers in the "Cover Bands" category.)

Do I begrudge Jay his Daily Double-hunting and his buzzer experience? Do I think it was bad sportsmanship? Of course not. He was free to avail himself of such gamesmanship, as was I. And none of it would have amounted to much if he did not know his stuff, which he did.