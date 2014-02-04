Obamacare Is Not a Job Killer

More important, CBO says, most of the people working fewer hours will be choosing to do so. And that's a very different story from the one Obamacare critics are telling. Some of the people cutting back hours will be working parents who decide they can afford to put in a little less time with their co-workers and a little more time with their kids. Some will be early sixty-somethings who will retire before they reach 65, rather than clinging to low-paying jobs just to get health benefits. "This is what we want in a fair society," says Jonathan Gruber, the MIT economist and Obamacare architect. "We don't want to enslave the old and sick to their jobs out of some sense of meanness. If they are dying to quit/retire, then let's them. That's a good thing, not a bad thing."

Of course, some able-bodied Americans will cut back on hours for reasons that conservatives, in particular, might not like. To put it crudely, they'll work fewer hours simply because they don't feel like working so hard. But whether or not that's so problematic, it's also the inevitable by-product of any program that makes assistance conditional on income. The Earned Income Tax Credit works that way. So do food stamps and Medicaid.

And so, by the way, would the new health care proposal from three Republican senators, which makes subsidies available to people with incomes at 299 percent of the poverty line but not those with incomes at 300 percent. The only question with programs like these is how big the disincentive to work is—and whom, exactly, it affects. The only alternatives are to give help to everybody (which requires much more government spending) or to give help to nobody (which leaves many more people struggling).

Ironically, the CBO report included two other findings that should, if anything, make most people more optimistic about Obamacare's future. First, the CBO found that the net cost of the coverage provisions will be a little lower than the agency initially expected, which probably means the law as a whole will reduce the deficit by a little more. Second, it found that the now-infamous "risk corridor" program, in which government and insurers share gains and losses, will result in net payments from insurers to the government, rather than the other way. (Jonathan Chait has the details on that drama.)

The change in projected deficits isn't very large and the risk corridor prediction comes with more uncertainty than usual, so you wouldn't want to bet a lot of money on either prediction coming true. But both findings call into more serious doubt two of the Republicans' favorite talking points—that Obamacare will drive up the deficit and that, because of the risk corridor program, it's a "taxpayer bailout" of insurers. As of today, those claims look even weaker than they did before.

Will Republicans stop making these arguments? Or will they at least acknowledge some uncertainty about them? Nope. And that's a prediction in which you can feel very confident.

Note: This item has been updated, in order to clean up the prose and add a little more naunce—and to make clear that CBO merely found that the net cost of coverage predictions had declined. It did not make a new projection about the law's total impact on the deficit.