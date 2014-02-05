Socialized Law Would Be a Massive, Unworkable Nightmare

A very small number of people who are charged with crimes can afford a lawyer. No doubt a rich defendant will obtain a better lawyer than a poor defendant will. But how much of a difference this makes no one knows. If you spend $500 per hour for a manslaughter defense rather than $100, or $50, or $0, just what are you buying? A 100 percent chance higher probability of acquittal? A 50 percent change? A 0.000005 percent chance? If the last, should we care that some people can afford better representation than other people can?

The vast majority of people charged with crimes are too poor to afford a lawyer; they receive a public defender for free. Governments should provide more funding for public defenders than they do, but Noam Scheiber’s proposal for socialized legal services is that governments pay them as much as rich people are allowed to pay for a criminal defense. Should taxpayers pay $500 per hour rather than $100 per hour to reduce the probability of a wrongful conviction (or increase the probability of a wrongful acquittal) of a poor person from what appears to be a very low number to an even lower number? Obtaining unanimous agreement from a jury is hard: this means that the effect of the marginal dollar will be limited, and so taxpayer funds will be wasted unless the price is set very low.

And this brings me to Scheiber’s proposal. He wants to regulate the price of legal services and subsidize legal services for low-income people. Let’s start with price regulation. How exactly this would work is pretty mysterious. He suggests that the government will set the price for a particular “claim.” But the claim that the used car dealer fiddled with the odometer and that Enron lied to investors is the same—a fraud claim, the only difference being that the first one would cost a few thousand dollar to pursue and the second would require millions of dollars to hire experts to pour through records of Enron’s financial asset securitization investment trusts. Scheiber also suggests that the price could be keyed to the award that plaintiffs seek, but this would inevitably cause plaintiffs to exaggerate their harms (as they already do) when they file complaints (back pain, neck pain, emotional distress, lost business opportunities, and so on), and in any event there is no relationship between the complexity of a case—and hence its cost—and the magnitude of the harm that the defendant allegedly caused. Once he’s caught, Bernie Madoff is going to lose no matter what.

How much should The New York Times be allowed to pay its lawyers to protect a journalist subject to a subpoena? To file a FOIA request? What should the price be for a novel challenge to laws that ban same-sex marriage? Should it matter if the plaintiffs make an equal protection claim (expensive?) or a due process claim (cheap?). Or should plaintiffs be forbidden to bring the challenge because they seek an award of zero?

Frequently, a single act like deception can be pursued under numerous different claims (state and federal law, common law and statutory, regulatory, and so on): does the price go up with the number of claims even if they are redundant or partially redundant? And what should the price be for complex litigation involving multiple claims and involving dozens or hundreds of litigants, over many jurisdictions, perhaps across countries? Should it be based on the number of claims? Of parties? Of witnesses? Of documents? Of expected travel costs? In many cases, claims are added and subtracted months or years into litigation. Parties are added or subtracted. Litigation is divided and shunted into different courts, or combined with related cases. Lawyers are fired and replaced. Bad-faith behavior, discovery abuse, manipulation of witnesses create claims within claims. Should this affect the price? The variation is infinite, the difficulties endless. The volumes of regulations that would be needed to regulate the prices of legal services would make the tax code look like a postage stamp.