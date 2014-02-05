Why CVS Is Halting Tobacco Sales, in Three Charts

Buying cigarettes just got a little more difficult. On Wednesday morning, CVS Caremark announced that it would stop the sale of tobacco products from its drugstores. The announcement says a lot about what’s happening to smoking in this country. But it may say even more about what’s happening to the health care system.

Although the announcement from CVS will take most people by surprise, public health advocates and trade groups like the American Cancer Society have been calling on drug stores to stop tobacco sales for a long time. The pharmacy companies never heeded the calls, since they made a lot of money on cigarettes and other such wares. But smoking isn’t exactly a growth market anymore, at least here in the U.S. Fewer and fewer people are smoking, thanks to a combination of effective advertising campaigns, cultural pressure, and higher taxes on tobacco products. As a result, sales of cigarettes keep falling, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, with rising sales of cigars and other cigarette alternatives offsetting only part of the decline:

Meanwhile, one of the biggest business opportunities for pharmacies is in the operation of retail medical clinics—that is, in-store facilities where people can go for routine medical needs, whether it’s to treat an acute but minor condition (like a sore throat) or to get basic tests and treatment for a chronic disease (like diabetes). Once upon a time, the rationale for such clinics was mostly their ability to offer quick, cheap care at unusual hours—or to help people without existing relationships to doctors. But the aging population and, now, the provision of decent health insurance to millions of previously uninsured Americans has created a much bigger demand for primary care. The supply of primary care physicians can’t keep up, as this chart from the Hartford Courant shows: