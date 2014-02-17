14 Worst Case Scenarios Involving Google's Growing Robot Army

Given that it has billions in the bank, Google’s recent spending spree isn’t exactly a surprise. But the purpose of these acquisitions—seven robotics companies and other firms involved in design, cinematography, smartwatches, facial recognition, machine-learning, and more—remains mysterious. Is the company simply widening a revenue stream, with expensive new hardware to sell alongside upcoming inhouse projects? Or is it after something even more valuable: personal data. The more Google knows about its customers, the more it can claim to know what they want—even if their customers don’t know it themselves. How far can Google go without its paternalism showing through, without crossing what Chairman Eric Schmidt calls “the creepy line”? Hoping to find out, we looked at the company’s most hightech trophies to rate their potential impact, from the banal to the apocalyptic.