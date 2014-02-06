Menu
Magazine
Mikhail Klementyev/AFP/Getty Images

What Is Vladimir Putin Staring at in Sochi?

By

Add to Pocket

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been visiting Sochi a lot in recent months as it prepares for the 2014 Winter Olympics. His frequent presence there has not had the desired effect: The subtropical city seems far from ready for the games, which begin Friday. Maybe that's because he spent too much time playing hockey, drinking champagne, and hanging out with leopard cubs, when he should have been cracking down on corrupt construction projects. But, like a good strongman must, he has at least been photographed inspecting all manner of Olympic infrastructure in the city. Unlike another despot known for looking at things, though, Putin's gaze always seems to fall on objects off-camera. Below are some theories as to what he might be staring at. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
ARCADE GAMES
Alexei Nikolsky/AFP/Getty Images
A BLUE WALL
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
A WHITE WALL
Alezei Nikolsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
A SALAD BAR
David Goldman/AP Photo
A CHILD
Alexei Nikolsky/AFP/Getty Images
A SKI SLOPE
Alexei Nikolsky/AFP/Getty Images
A WET SKI JUMP
Alexei Nikolsky/AFP/Getty Images
A HOCKEY GAME
Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP/Getty Images
THE SUN
Alexei Nikolsky/AFP/Getty Images
YOU

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy