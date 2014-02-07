In the current issue of the magazine, Laura Bennett wrote about the making of "Metástasis," the Spanish-language adaptation of "Breaking Bad" that will air later this year on networks across Latin America, as well as on Univision's UniMás in the States. To help distinguish between Walter White's "Breaking Bad" and Walter Blanco's, we've created this handy chart:
how to tell the new
spanish "breaking bad"
from the original:
a bicultural
viewer's guide.
by laura bennett
their son,
aka the one who breakfasts
the lovable screw-up sidekick's catchprases
"breaking bad"
yeah, bitch!" and "yo!"
"metástasis"
“Oiga, llave”
and “A lo bien”*
*Roughly translated as “Hey, bro” and “All good”
We know he’s crooked because...
"breaking bad"
He does cheesy TV ads with the catchphrase “Better Call Saul”
"metástasis"
He does a late night talk show called “Cuéntele a Saúl”*
*On which he dishes out dubious legal advice
roving makeshift meth lab
"breaking bad"
an old rv
"metástasis"
an old blue and yellow school bus
stationary makeshift meth lab
"breaking bad"
Empty tarp-covered homes being fumigated by a pest control company
"metástasis"
Empty homes soon to be torn down by a demolition company
Walter’s pre-druglord career
"breaking bad"
public school teacher
"metástasis"
private school teacher*
*Teachers are notoriously underpaid in Colombia, so working as a public school teacher wouldn’t support a comfortable middle-class lifestyle
Final-season nemesis
"breaking bad"
A crew of neo-nazis
"metástasis"
A far-right Colombian paramilitary group
Walter’s series-long nemesis
"breaking bad"
the dea
"metástasis"
the colombian national police