Sgt. Graham, fresh from Iraq,

takes the adjacent seat

on the CRJ to JAX,



headphones wrapping his ears

with hip-hop. He mumbles

something, “... my man?”



I stash Odysseia in a pocket

where safety cartoons reach

for air masks.



He is twenty, pimpled,

dopey around the eyes, something

a military druggist gave him.



“He cut me loose at seventeen,”

Graham says, pantomiming his father

signing the waiver. The flight attendant



notes the exits. A recording

says the seats double as floatation devices.

The first thing, he says,



will be to roll a joint:

isolate the stems, grind the bud

with a mortar and pestle,



sprinkle in tobacco, wrap

the whole operation twice in zebra-striped

papers, and waft



the skunk to the deathless gods.

He’ll reach, then, for his Penelope,

who looked thinner in a Skype window.