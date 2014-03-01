Malcolm Cowley Was One of the Best Literary Tastemakers of the Twentieth Century. Why Were His Politics So Awful?

Later he had seen the things that he could never think of and later still he had seen much worse. So when he got back to Paris that time he could not talk about it or stand to have it mentioned. And there in the café as he passed was that American poet with a pile of saucers in front of him and a stupid look on his potato face talking about the Dada movement with a Roumanian who said his name was Tristan Tzara, who always wore a monocle and had a headache ...

In 1951, Philip Young, at work on the first critical biography of Hemingway, asked the distinguished critic, literary historian, and poet Malcolm Cowley if the potato-faced poet might have been Ezra Pound.

Cowley, who had known Hemingway in Paris before serving as literary editor of The New Republic during the 1930s, seemed the right guy to ask. Cowley’s “Portrait of Mr. Papa” had appeared in Life two years earlier, and his best-known book, Exile’s Return, which appeared in 1934, was an ambitious attempt to convey the temperament and trajectory of what Gertrude Stein named the “Lost Generation,” consisting of Hemingway, Fitzgerald, Dos Passos, and Cowley himself, among others. It was a generation lost, Cowley explained, “because it was uprooted, schooled away, almost wrenched away from its attachment to any region or tradition. It was lost because its training had prepared it for another world than existed after the war (and because the war prepared it for nothing). It was lost because it chose to live in exile. It was lost because it had no trustworthy guides, and had formed for itself only the vaguest picture of society and the writer’s place in it.”

As Cowley noted, members of this predominantly Ivy League contingent (Cowley’s poems were first published in book form under the unintentionally comic title Eight More Harvard Poets) drove ambulances (Hemingway) and munitions trucks (Cowley) in World War I, apprenticed themselves to Parisian literary fashions, and returned to the United States just in time for the Crash, when many of them, including Cowley himself, embraced communism—and “trustworthy guides” such as Marx and Stalin—as a bulwark against fascism and as the right fix for America’s desperate economic ills.