It was in the course of this evolution that the full scale of Pius XI’s predicament became clear. Kertzer describes it meticulously. Pius had a strong personality; he displayed an authoritarian streak and did not shy away from angry outbursts from the very beginning of his papacy—in the 1920s, nobody in the Curia would have dared to obstruct Pius’s policies. But this changed in 1930, when Pius replaced his old and servile secretary of state with Cardinal Eugenio Pacelli, the former nuncio in Germany. The aristocratic Pacelli brought to his new position vast diplomatic experience, a supple mind, and a devotion to the interests of the Church that led him to prefer at times extreme compromise with Mussolini’s regime and also with Hitler’s Germany. Lesser members of Pius’s entourage shared Pacelli’s views, so that when the major crisis of the pontificate arose in 1938 and Pius decided to take a stand, he did not find support among his closest advisers. (Some of them, incidentally, had also a personal interest in not angering Mussolini, lest Italian newspapers be induced to spread information about the pederasty that was rife among senior figures of the Vatican, which Kertzer discovered in Italian police files.)

A criminal dimension pervaded Mussolini’s regime from the very outset, becoming particularly apparent in the violence used against his political enemies. Yet anti-Semitism, which was part and parcel of the ideology of all European fascist or extreme right-wing movements, played no major role in Italian fascism until the late 1930s. The first of Mussolini’s quasi-official mistresses, Margharitta Sarfatti, was Jewish. Of course, the increasingly close relations between Italy and Nazi Germany were a sinister portent, particularly for Italy’s Jews—but well before Nazism came to play the decisive role in Italy’s anti-Semitic turn, it was the Church, particularly the Vatican, that prodded the Duce in that direction. Thus, in Kertzer’s words, “the charge that Jews were the evil force behind a worldwide conspiracy against Christianity and European civilization had long been heard in the Vatican; the Jesuits of La Civiltà Cattolica were among its most avid proponents.” And further: “The belief in a worldwide conspiracy of Jews, Masons and Protestants was not one that Mussolini shared at the time [1925], but in the next years the pope’s Jesuit emissary Tacchi Venturi would employ all his powers to persuade him to see the world in these terms.”

Both Ratti, during his postwar mission in Warsaw, and Pacelli, as nuncio in Munich at the time of the communist revolution, became convinced of the decisive role of Jews in Bolshevism. Yet notwithstanding this common stand, the Pope and his secretary of state could not ignore the vicious campaign against the Catholic Church that had started in Nazi Germany in the mid-’30s. The systematic harassment of priests on charges of currency trafficking and immorality represented a direct violation of the concordat between Berlin and the Holy See that was signed in 1933. The Vatican had to react. Secretary of State Pacelli was in favor of sending a pastoral letter to Hitler, to be shared only with the German episcopate, but his boss decided on the much more drastic step of an encyclical written in German to be read in the churches. Pacelli had to follow along. On Palm Sunday, March 21, 1937, the famous encyclical Mit brennender Sorge (“With Deep Anxiety”) was read from all pulpits in Germany. It denounced the Nazi persecution of the Church and the regime’s neo-paganism. But it soon became clear that there were growing divergences between Pius, who was incensed by Hitler’s racial ideology and policies, and his entourage headed by Pacelli, which aimed at reining him in, lest repeated attacks against the Nazi leader could harm his ally Mussolini in the eyes of the Italians. In Kertzer’s words, “Cardinal Pacelli remained Mussolini’s most powerful ally in the Vatican.”