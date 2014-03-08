A criminal dimension pervaded Mussolini’s regime from the very outset, becoming particularly apparent in the violence used against his political enemies. Yet anti-Semitism, which was part and parcel of the ideology of all European fascist or extreme right-wing movements, played no major role in Italian fascism until the late 1930s. The first of Mussolini’s quasi-official mistresses, Margharitta Sarfatti, was Jewish. Of course, the increasingly close relations between Italy and Nazi Germany were a sinister portent, particularly for Italy’s Jews—but well before Nazism came to play the decisive role in Italy’s anti-Semitic turn, it was the Church, particularly the Vatican, that prodded the Duce in that direction. Thus, in Kertzer’s words, “the charge that Jews were the evil force behind a worldwide conspiracy against Christianity and European civilization had long been heard in the Vatican; the Jesuits of La Civiltà Cattolica were among its most avid proponents.” And further: “The belief in a worldwide conspiracy of Jews, Masons and Protestants was not one that Mussolini shared at the time [1925], but in the next years the pope’s Jesuit emissary Tacchi Venturi would employ all his powers to persuade him to see the world in these terms.”

Both Ratti, during his postwar mission in Warsaw, and Pacelli, as nuncio in Munich at the time of the communist revolution, became convinced of the decisive role of Jews in Bolshevism. Yet notwithstanding this common stand, the Pope and his secretary of state could not ignore the vicious campaign against the Catholic Church that had started in Nazi Germany in the mid-’30s. The systematic harassment of priests on charges of currency trafficking and immorality represented a direct violation of the concordat between Berlin and the Holy See that was signed in 1933. The Vatican had to react. Secretary of State Pacelli was in favor of sending a pastoral letter to Hitler, to be shared only with the German episcopate, but his boss decided on the much more drastic step of an encyclical written in German to be read in the churches. Pacelli had to follow along. On Palm Sunday, March 21, 1937, the famous encyclical Mit brennender Sorge (“With Deep Anxiety”) was read from all pulpits in Germany. It denounced the Nazi persecution of the Church and the regime’s neo-paganism. But it soon became clear that there were growing divergences between Pius, who was incensed by Hitler’s racial ideology and policies, and his entourage headed by Pacelli, which aimed at reining him in, lest repeated attacks against the Nazi leader could harm his ally Mussolini in the eyes of the Italians. In Kertzer’s words, “Cardinal Pacelli remained Mussolini’s most powerful ally in the Vatican.”

In June 1938, while Europe seemed to be hurtling toward war owing to Hitler’s threats against Czechoslovakia (Austria had been annexed to the Reich in March of that same year), the Führer made his second state visit to Italy. It is probably then that he convinced Mussolini to adopt anti-Jewish legislation similar to that of the Reich, so as to eliminate ideological discrepancies between the two regimes. And so it was: the Italian “Manifesto on Race” was published on July 14, and the first laws against the Jews of Italy followed in early August. The full anti-Semitic legislation was announced in early September.

At first the Pope seemed to accept the anti-Jewish campaign. According to a memorandum conveyed to Mussolini by Tacchi Venturi on August 6, Pius appeared gravely concerned first and foremost about the continued harassment of members of Catholic Action by the regime. Regarding the Jewish question, the Pope recognized that “it was up to the nation’s government to take those opportune measures in this matter in defense of its legitimate interests.... It is Our intention,” he added, “not to interfere with them.” But, as Kertzer notes, “the pope felt duty-bound to appeal to Mussolini’s ‘Christian sense’ and warn him ‘against any type of measures that were inhumane and unchristian.’ ”

On August 16, an agreement was reached between Tacchi Venturi and Mussolini pledging that Catholic Action would not be hindered any more in its activities. As for the Jews, Mussolini promised that “the new anti-Jewish laws would be no harsher than those that the popes themselves had imposed for centuries on the Jews.” The agreement was published on August 25. “Encouraged by his advisors,” Kertzer observes, “the pope was gradually making his peace with the deal that Tacchi Venturi had made with Mussolini.” Yet Pius’s determination to fight racial ideology of the Nazi type remained undiminished, and ultimately it influenced his attitude toward Mussolini’s policies as well.

In June 1938, Pius demanded to meet the American Jesuit John LaFarge, the author of Interracial Justice, who was visiting Rome. When they met in July, the Pope, unbeknown to Pacelli, asked LaFarge to prepare a text (it was to become an encyclical) against racism and anti-Semitism. An overwhelmed LaFarge submitted the Pope’s demand to the General of the Jesuits, Tadeusz Ledochowski, possibly the most radical anti-Semite in the higher ranks of the Vatican. Ledochowski could not oppose Pius’s demand, though he declared that the Pope had gone mad—and he added two more “experienced” Jesuits to help LaFarge. By September, the draft of the encyclical was ready. It was forwarded to Ledochowski,who chose to submit it for advice to the editor-in-chief of La Civiltà Cattolica, Father Enrico Rosa, who could fairly be considered Ledochowski’s match in virulent anti-Semitism.

There the text rested for weeks on end. The Pope, however, did not remain inactive. In early September 1938, Pius declared to the staff of Belgian Catholic radio, during an audience: “It is impossible for Christians to participate in anti-Semitism.... Spiritually we are all Semites.” This was too much for the papal entourage: L’Osservatore romano mentioned the Pope’s remarks but not his words in defense of the Jews. “How exactly Pacelli and his undersecretary, Domenico Tardini, had ensured that the Vatican newspaper ignored the pope’s explosive remarks remains a mystery,” Kertzer notes, and he adds that “most of the pages from Pacelli’s log of his meetings with the pope in these months are, curiously, missing from those open to researchers at the Vatican Secret Archives.”

The text that was meant to be the encyclical Humani Generis Unitas finally reached Pius after its authors started inquiring about its fate. It was too late: the Pope lay dying. As soon as Pius died, Pacelli moved, and he moved quickly, as we have seen. The additional details are stupefying. Not only were all copies of Pius’s speech destroyed on Pacelli’s orders, but the text of the encyclical that Ledochowski had finally sent to Pius three weeks earlier (and that was found among the Pope’s papers) was hidden. It might have offended Mussolini and, more importantly, Hitler. Only decades later did this encyclical “against racial anti-Semitism” see the light of day. By then, of course, the compromises and the crimes had been committed. Kertzer’s essential book reveals a window on this sordid history—a window that for a long time was shuttered, but will not be obscured anymore.

Saul Friedländer is professor of history at UCLA and the author of, among other books, The Years of Extermination: Nazi Germany and the Jews, 1939–1945 (HarperCollins) and Pius XII and the Third Reich: A Documentation (Knopf). He was recently awarded the Dan David Prize.