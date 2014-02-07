Sochi Is Haunted by the Ghosts of a Forgotten Genocide

By the time that letter reached the diplomatic folder in London's National Archives, where it remains to this day, the Circassians’ ruination was complete. As the Russian soldiers advanced, they drove civilians before them—a clever tactic, but a dreadful one. The population of the remaining Circassian-held territory rose, exhausting food supplies, spreading disease and undermining resistance. “Sometimes whole groups of emigrants froze or were carried away by blizzards, and we often noticed, going past, the traces of their blood. Wolves and bears dug through the snow and pulled human bodies from underneath it,” wrote French adventurer Arthur de Fonvielle, who came to help the Circassian resistance but served only as a witness to its end.

The refugees huddled on the shore, where they awaited ships the Russians contracted to take them away. Without shelter or food, many died before they could board, while the journey across the Black Sea to the Ottoman Empire was horrible. De Fonvielle’s ship was so tight-packed that the crew had to walk on the emigrants’ heads to get to their places. Of his 346 fellow-passengers, 21 died during the four-day crossing. “If we had had to spend another 48 hours at sea, then more than half the passengers would probably have died,” he wrote.

Their troubles were not over. The Ottoman government struggled to provide shelter and provisions for the immigrants, whose ships arrived daily and who overwhelmed the towns along the empire’s coast: Trabzon, Samsun, Sinope, Varna (in modern-day Bulgaria), Kefken, and elsewhere. Hundreds died daily of typhus, smallpox, and other diseases, and were buried in mass graves. “The quarters in the vicinity of the cemeteries are rendered uninhabitable owing to the careless manner in which the dead are buried, and the offensive consequences thereof,” wrote the British consul in Trabzon in February 1864, when the exodus was only just beginning. “The chief aqueduct which feeds the fountains of the town is tainted, a Circassian corpse having been found floating therein.”

The death toll is unknown. Contemporary Russian accounts made a guess of around 300,000 out of a total Circassian population of a million. Some modern analyses suggest the toll was more than twice as high. When I visited Trabzon in 2008, I met an old man who remembered digging up innumerable human bones as a boy, in what is now a field of hazel trees. He said he and his father had thrown them into the sea.

The Ottoman government settled the survivors on marginal land in central Anatolia, in the Syrian Desert, in Galilee. The Ottoman Empire is long gone, but the Circassians remain where it put them, and they now number about five million. The largest group is in Turkey, but other communities survive in Syria, Jordan, Israel, Kosovo, and the United States (many of whom fled their homes in the Golan Heights when Israel captured it from Syria in 1967). Around 750,000 of them live in Russia, far inland and to the east of Sochi, descendants of the few Circassians who managed to stay behind.