So you know how the Olympic opening ceremony was supposed to show us the quintessence of Russia? Well, now it turns out that it really, really has. The essence of Russia was not in the red Constructivist shapes, or the Bolshoi prima, or even the list of writers that Russia has given the world. The essence of Russia was actually in a copyright infringement mini-scandal.

The opening ceremony had barely ended when Russian singer Zemfira (who, just FYI, is gay) wrote on her website that the ceremony had used her song "You Want?" without her permission. "This is a direct violation of copyright," she wrote. "The opening was great! Kostya [Konstantin Ernst, director of the Ceremonies and head of state-owned Channel One], congratulations! But what is this shit? You do whatever you want?"

Okay, so I'm going to answer Zemfira's question for all of you because within the answer lies one of the essences of Russia, and that answer is "Yes."

Yes, Konstantin Ernst basically can do whatever he wants, especially when he is putting on what one foreign correspondent called Cirque du Soleil on acid for his boss, the father of the Russian nation, Vladimir Putin. On this night, even more so than on any other, he can do whatever he damn well wants. For this is the hierarchy in Russia: Putin > Olympics > Ernst> ... > ... > Zemfira's stupid copyright > mere mortals.