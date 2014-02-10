Russian Olympian Irina Rodnina Blames Racist Obama Tweet on a Hacker

Свобода слова есть свобода! За свои комплексы сами и отвечайте! — Irina Rodnina (@IRodnina) September 13, 2013

(Translation: "Freedom of speech is freedom of speech! You're responsible for your own insecurities!")

But I have another question.

For the last couple of days, I have been trying to reach out Alyona Minkovski, Rodnina's daughter and a host on HuffPo Live. My attempts, understandably, were met with deafening silence. Then came Rodnina's response. But before that happened, here's what Minkovski tweeted the morning after the torch lighting:

Well that was a lot of twitter hate to wake up to... — Alyona (@AlyonaMink) February 8, 2014

My mother is neither a racist nor a homophobe. I think the tweet was extremely insensitive, and we've addressed it as a family. (1/2) — Alyona (@AlyonaMink) February 8, 2014

That doesn't change the fact that she's a great mother and watching last night I was proud. (2/2) — Alyona (@AlyonaMink) February 8, 2014

Note the similar format and the English, which Rodnina pretty much never uses on her all-Russian Twitter feed. And the fact that Minkovski, who is in Sochi with her mom, immediately retweeted Rodnina's tweets.

So my question for Minkovski, if she ever responds to my emails, is: is this what you meant by "dealt with it as a family"? And if so, whose brilliant idea was the Weiner I-was-hacked defense?