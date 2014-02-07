Oscar-Nominated 'The Square' Distorts the Sad Reality for Democratic Movements

It's normal to be down about all this. It's something else to make the leap to fatalism—that some places aren't ready for democracy and that's that. Sometimes, reminders are needed why writing millions of people off is a betrayal of Western values and interests, and these days the reminder comes from Eastern Europe.

Watching the Tahrir crowds sway to folk-rock bands singing “Freedom, Freedom,” my mind wondered to another “Maidan”—Maidan Nezalezhnosty, or Independence Square, in Kiev. (The Ukrainian word for square comes from Arabic.) Right now, thousands are camped out, demanding dignity and freedom from a corrupt and increasingly authoritarian regime, albeit one that was freely elected. I heard from a protest leader in Kiev that, “We want all of Ukraine to be like the Maidan,” echoing the scene-stealing Hassan of The Square.

Since December, a transparent, decent, and democratic mini-state has claimed a few blocks of Ukraine’s capital. Here’s what an ugly post-Soviet duckling might grow into, says Kiev’s Maidan. Donations of food and medicine poured in. Volunteers worked shifts. The mood was festive until last month, when the first lives were lost in clashes with police. President Viktor Yanukovych has dug in, raising the chances of civil conflict. Are the Ukrainians doomed too? The strong men of the post-Soviet Slavifundias had already extinguished, for the moment, democracy movements in Russia and Belarus. Vladimir Putin is propping up Yanukovych. These men consider the people of all Maidans bydlo—roughly translated: cattle, bought and mindless. But Kiev’s Maidan movement has stayed resilient through this cold winter and the outcome in Ukraine is impossible to predict.

This is an opening for the West, yet there’s little appetite for it. The Obama Administration’s aversion to "democracy promotion" began as an aversion to George W. Bush's "freedom agenda," which, it's rarely mentioned, was abandoned about a year into the second term. As a consequence, the U.S. lacked the political stomach to see through the Arab Spring: Libya was abandoned by us to its militias after Gadhafi's death; Syria's anti-Assad rebels got little help from us and turned to the Gulf Arabs and radicalized; and in Egypt Washington was never able to shape events, although this was the hardest case given the anti-Americanism on all sides.

The U.S. has also been late to wake up to the challenge in Ukraine, at first leaving Western policy toward that pivotal nation of 46 million to hapless eurocrats in Brussels. Washington and the EU are now at least talking seriously about offering carrots to counter Putin and his $15 billion in aid to Yanukovych—in fact, not a high price to pay to determine where modern Europe's geopolitical dividing lines end up. Targeted sanctions on the Yanukovych “family,” the country’s newest billion-dollar business-political enterprise, and other regime insiders are a possibly effective stick, if the Americans and the EU ever move from vague threats to action. Neither has brought the same commitment to the battle over Ukraine—or the dirty tricks (see this week’s leak of salty American and EU diplomatic phone conversations, doubtless courtesy of the old KGB)–as Putin’s Russia.