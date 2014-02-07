Maxine Kumin: 'History Lesson' and 'Saying Goodbye'

Pulitzer-Winning Poet Maxine Kumin passed away yesterday at age 88. Here, two poems by the poet from The New Republic archive.

History Lesson

You were begotten in a vague war.

American planes ran their fingers

through the sky between truces as your daddy crossed parallels

to plant you as bald as an onion

in 1954.

Two years later you sailed

you think you remember

on a converted troopship full

of new wives and wet paints while

the plum puts of your mother’s eyes

wobbled and threatened to come loose.

After that there were knots

in your father's GI work boots

and the sounds of night robbers

ransacking the rooming house

cantering up the staircase

to his delicate Korean lady.

You were six years into English subtitles

when they whisked her away in a bedroll

of lipstick and false eyelashes.

Before the disaster there are omens.

Comets come, the geese lay bloody eggs

and some old crone hacks open

a still-born lamb to read its entrails.

In this case, the landlady tattled

alarm and sent for the cops.

She boiled saltines in blue milk

a whiff of scald that still gags you

until they came with red wristbones

and let you play games with the handcuffs

all the way to the stale clothes of state schools

the lysol washrooms and the tin tray suppers.

It is true that we like down on cowflops

praying they'll tum into pillows.

It is true that our mothers explode out of the snowballs of dreams

or speak to us down the chimney

saying our names above the wind

or scrape their legs like crickets

in the dead grass behind the toolshed

tapping a code we can't read.

That a man may be free of his ghosts

he must retum to them like a garden.

He must put his hands in the sweet rot

uprooting the turnips, washing them

tying them into bundles

and shouldering the whole load to market.

Saying Goodbye

We kissed in the car in

the Howard Johnson parking lot

while the french fries, pale

as erasers in the take-out box,

oiled each other's wet sides

and the bland magnesia milkshake belched secretly under its straws.

The slats of the aqua cupola

were sharply watchful.

A thin sleet salted the orange roof.

At that time a swollen woman,

her hair in pink snakes heavier

than Medusa's, cornered herseld

in the phone booth and worked

at the holes of the dial.

She spoke. Her alarm was a dumbshow

of large gestures and she heaved

herself out as from an executions

and started down the state highway,

the young girl inside her running.

The telephone dangled on its cord,

hapless as a shoe swayes by its laces,

and the howler signal sang

until it entered our own mouths.