I Want the Olympics to Succeed. On TV, the Opening Ceremony Did.

Perhaps the tide is turning. Little did I know that I was spending the day writing a piece for this publication taking the press to task for being so ungracious toward their Olympic host, that The New Republic was running a piece by Julia Ioffe arguing the same thing. So perhaps we’re leading a pendulum swing in the other direction.

I, for one, want Sochi to work. I’m tired of the “nice, but” variety of headlines (e.g. “Russia shows culture and strength, but unease remains”). Okay, we get it. Russia’s not Holland. Putin’s not Helle Thorning-Schmidt. But right now it just wants to be a good host and see everyone have a good time and not get blown up.

So far, so good. At the opening ceremony, there were no casualties that I know of. The proceedings were admittedly very long, three hours, but that’s speaking as someone who had to watch them. For a viewer at home, hanging out over beers with friends, they would have been great. There was a sequence of a girl with a kite flying over all Russia as different regions drifted by on what looked like giant floats amid fog. There were athletic figures depicted with flickering stars. There was the march of Venezuela’s sole athlete at the games, 43-year-old alpine skier and cancer survivor Antonio Pardo. Only a heart of ice could fail to appreciate such things.

By the way, Pardo was part of the traditional parade of athletes, which can grow a bit tiresome for home viewers, especially with 88 countries to get out of the way. But that moment is, understandably, what many athletes treasure most in their experience of the games, so it’s worth taking a moment to appreciate what the Sochi designers came up with to enhance the scene. For one thing, they engineered a lot of fancy lighting tricks. More important, each cadre of athletes led by a “snow maiden,” or snegurochka—a Russian model who wears an all-white ensemble consisting of knee-high boots, a miniskirt, a crest-shaped kokoshnik snowflake headdress, and a pair of large torso-encircling translucent rings that display the name of a country. I like snegurochkas very much and hope to see more of them. Also, their outfits are perfect for The Hunger Games, which is probably Putin’s next project.