Prepare for the Olympic Whining of Figure Skater Evgeni Plushenko

Today in Sochi, veteran Russian figure skater Evgeni Plushenko took the ice in the team skating event. At 31, Plushenko is old for a skater, and the Russian announcers made sure to mention that, over the course of his career, he has had 13 surgeries. His health was so precarious, in fact, that his participation in the Olympics was not decided until very late in the game: according to his coach, Plushenko "still had screws in his back" and the jumps were hard to pull off. Plushenko had to convince Russian skating to let him have the sole men's spot on the team behind closed doors, in true Russian fashion.

On the ice today, he skated a solid performance and placed second, even if his jumps were a little shaky.

Plushenko will be an interesting figure to watch in the coming days, especially if you consider his Olympic history: part of the rationale for choosing Plushenko to represent Russia at Sochi was that he could win Russia a gold medal. The problem with that is that, at the last winter Olympics, in Vancouver, Plushenko failed to win one and it was a stinging, stinging loss: it was the very first time that Russia failed to win gold in the event since 1960.

The other problem—and here's why you'll want to watch Plushenko in the coming days—was the way he handled the loss four years ago.