If you want to know the history of basketball, start from the ground up. From Chuck Taylors to Air Jordans, the evolution of the rubber-soled shoe reveals the changing nature of the game and its place in athletic, cultural, and economic history. The sneaker industry is bigger today than ever before: By 2018, the global athletic footwear market is projected to reach $84.4 billion. In SLAM Kicks: Basketball Sneakers that Changed the Game, SLAM Magazine editor-in-chief Ben Osborne collects the iconic images that tell this story.

Chuck Taylors Courtesy of Rick Telander

The introduction of Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars in 1917 gave rise to generations of sneakerphiles. Converse integrated player Chuck Taylor’s signature into the ankle patch when he helped the company improve the shoe’s structure in 1921. Though seldom seen on the court today, almost 100 years later, the Chuck is still popular.

Superstars Tom Medvedich

The 1969 adidas Superstars attracted high-profile basketballers like Kareem Abdul Jabbar, “Pistol” Pete Maravich, and Jerry West. Shelltoes, as they came to be known, blew up when rappers Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, and Jam Master Jay sported the shoes on MTV in 1985. Run-DMC rapped about the shoe in Raising Hell’s “My Adidas”: “Now that adidas I possess for one man is rare/Myself, homeboy, got fifty pair.” Fictional hero Scott Pilgrim is still a fan today.

The Jabbar Roland Lim

Adidas released the first player-endorsed basketball sneaker in 1971, marking the start of a new era in athlete-corporation collaboration. Emblazoned with Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s smiling face, the Jabbar set the precedent for signature player sneakers, now the norm. The same year as the Jabbar’s release, the NBA expanded from 14 to 17 teams: more teams meant more players and more signature sneakers. (Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are among those players who followed in Jabbar’s huge footsteps, releasing their own sneaker lines.)