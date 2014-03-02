Superstars Tom Medvedich

The 1969 adidas Superstars attracted high-profile basketballers like Kareem Abdul Jabbar, “Pistol” Pete Maravich, and Jerry West. Shelltoes, as they came to be known, blew up when rappers Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, and Jam Master Jay sported the shoes on MTV in 1985. Run-DMC rapped about the shoe in Raising Hell’s “My Adidas”: “Now that adidas I possess for one man is rare/Myself, homeboy, got fifty pair.” Fictional hero Scott Pilgrim is still a fan today.

The Jabbar Roland Lim

Adidas released the first player-endorsed basketball sneaker in 1971, marking the start of a new era in athlete-corporation collaboration. Emblazoned with Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s smiling face, the Jabbar set the precedent for signature player sneakers, now the norm. The same year as the Jabbar’s release, the NBA expanded from 14 to 17 teams: more teams meant more players and more signature sneakers. (Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are among those players who followed in Jabbar’s huge footsteps, releasing their own sneaker lines.)

Pony Up Tom Medvevich

In the mid-1970s, Manhattan-based shoemaker Pony (Product of New York) gained visibility when rookie players like David Thompson and Darryl Dawkins wore them on the court. Pony was a newcomer compared to giants like adidas and Nike, but fittingly rose to prominence when the short-statured Spud Webb wore the brand in a 1986 Dunk Contest.