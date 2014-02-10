Obama's Partly to Blame for the Postal Service's Backward Ways

A recent recommendation by the U.S. Postal Service inspector general that the agency offer basic banking services to customers has generated lots of discussion. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed the idea as a way to aid the post office’s search for new revenue and provide needed access to financial services to millions of low-income Americans. And the fact that bank lobbyists have been freaking out at the prospect shows they recognize the potential for this to catch on.

In fact, seemingly everyone is taking it seriously except for the leadership of the Postal Service. The inspector general argued in his report that the USPS, because of its current role providing money orders and other non-bank financial services, “could explore additional options within its existing authority,” without approval from Congress. That means that the postmaster general since 2010, Patrick Donahoe, and his leadership team could conduct pilot programs and gradually roll out new services nationwide. Yet agency officials have only said they are reviewing the recommendations.

Donahoe sees his mission as digging the Postal Service, with its large annual losses and maxed-out borrowing authority, out of a giant financial hole. In actuality, much of the Postal Service’s financial troubles stem from a 2006 law requiring it to pre-fund its retirement benefits 75 years out, something imposed on no other public agency or private business. That fund currently has $47 billion in it, enough to pay all benefits for current workers. Yet the law still demands additional payments of $5.5 billion per year, and when the Postal Service misses these payments (as they have three times since 2011), it creates massive losses on the balance sheet. If the requirement were suspended for the fourth quarter of 2013, the Postal Service would have turned a $1 billion profit; instead they lost $354 million.

Rather than focusing on the retirement issue as the main source of the Postal Service’s immediate problems, Donahoe has stressed a long-term prescription of innovation. While reductions in mail volume in a digital age certainly demands a response, Donahoe's "innovation" has involved closing post office branches, reducing hours, and cutting over 125,000 jobs, the sharpest drop in USPS history, with nearly 100,000 more slated by 2015. He also tried to end Saturday delivery before Congress rejected that maneuver. He has even partially privatized postal services through a partnership with Staples that has angered postal worker unions, who say non-union Staples employees shouldn't be selling postal products like stamps and Priority Mail.