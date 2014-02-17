True Detective's Critics Are Wrong

"True Detective" is five episodes through its eight episode run, and although the show has received excellent reviews, several critics have taken issue with Matthew McConaughey's character, Rust Cohle. (Is there a more manly name imaginable?) Cohle and his partner, superbly played by Woody Harrelson, are investigating a bizarre and gruesome murder, and also facing questioning from two other detectives, 17 years later, for reasons that remain unclear. The show thus largely consists of flashbacks, with occasional scenes of the two protagonists reflecting back on what occurred.

I think the show is the most compelling and striking thing I have seen on television since "The Wire" and "The Sopranos" stopped airing new episodes. The direction is startlingly good—each episode has a few shots that take the viewer's breath away—and outside of David Fincher's best movies, I can't recall any show or movie so creepily atmospheric and so filled with foreboding. Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director, uses music to build tension with the skill of Christopher Nolan at his best. Last Sunday's episode, meanwhile, ended with a tracking shot that must be seen to be believed. (James Poniewozik has a good rundown here.) My favorite shot, from an earlier episode, is from inside the detectives's car as a group of men run towards them with unclear intentions. It turns out to be for a completely banal reason, but far from being a throw-away, the image sticks in the viewer's mind.

But back to the criticisms. The most common one appears to be that McConaughey's character spouts mouthfuls of bad dialogue. Rust is clearly on the edge—he has lost a daughter, and his police career has been filled with hardship—and consequently he is borderline insane, prone to ruminating on existence and faith and, yes, the meaning of life. These long monologues, which take place both in the flashbacks and in scenes from the present day, have received some harsh words from a few critics. Here is the great Andy Greenwald, in Grantland:

I’m starting to wish Hart were able to hit back at Cohle with something other than jokes. It’s one thing to set Rust Cohle apart from the rest of the world: He’s done stuff that can’t be undone, seen things that shouldn’t be seen. (The worst of those things, we learn, involved duct tape, a knife, and a mirror.) But with Hart in free fall, it’s clear that writer Nic Pizzolatto doesn’t think Cohle is loopy—he thinks he’s awesome. I’d prefer a show that offered more than half-hearted resistance to Rust Cohle’s whiskey-courageous speechifying. But more and more it’s clear that wherever this show is heading, he’s the one in the driver’s seat.

And here is Mike Hale in The New York Times: