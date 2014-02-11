Menu
Horror Story III: The Elevators of Sochi

Poor Johnny Quinn. The American bobsledder came to Sochi to bobsled. Instead he's taking gold in the new sport of Getting Stuck in Small Sochi Spaces.

First, it was the bathroom.

Last night, it was the elevator. 

Turns out, this weekend, British bobsledder Rebekah Wilson was almost killed by one. When the elevator doors opened, she started stepping in when she noticed there was no elevator there. She had almost stepped into an empty elevator shaft. 

Anyone who's been to Russia knows residential elevators can be a bit claustrophobic, but, dang, this is a little much.

