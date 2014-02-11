Horror Story III: The Elevators of Sochi

Poor Johnny Quinn. The American bobsledder came to Sochi to bobsled. Instead he's taking gold in the new sport of Getting Stuck in Small Sochi Spaces.

First, it was the bathroom.

...With no phone to call for help, I used my bobsled push training to break out. #SochiJailBreak pic.twitter.com/apZRefgvCO — Johnny Quinn (@JohnnyQuinnUSA) February 8, 2014

Last night, it was the elevator.

No one is going to believe this but we just got stuck in an elevator. Ask @BOBSLEDR and @Crippsee who were there... pic.twitter.com/Rwg57CBbUU — Johnny Quinn (@JohnnyQuinnUSA) February 10, 2014

Turns out, this weekend, British bobsledder Rebekah Wilson was almost killed by one. When the elevator doors opened, she started stepping in when she noticed there was no elevator there. She had almost stepped into an empty elevator shaft.