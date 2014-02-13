Why Hillary Clinton Continues to Get a Free Pass

Try the following thought experiment: Chris Christie, or Sarah Palin, or Andrew Cuomo is asked by a friend about sexual harassment allegations against a powerful Senator. Christie, or Palin, or Cuomo responds that he or she is tired of all these whiny women. Now imagine the friend's records are released. What would be the reaction in the media and among feminist organizations? It is inconceivable that there would not be an uproar, a forced apology, and some articles about how this will hurt the prospective candidate with women, and endanger his or her presidential hopes.

Well, this actually happened on Monday, but not in relation to Christie or Palin or Cuomo. Instead, a trove of Diane Blair's records were released, and they contained accounts of conversations with her onetime dear friend Hillary Clinton. (Blair, a former political science professor who died in 2000, knew both Clintons from Arkansas.) In these records, Blair recorded the following, about the infamous Senator Bob Packwood, who was eventually forced to resign for gross misconduct, which included harassing and abusing numerous women:

In 1993, Hillary Clinton derided a group of women who made claims of sexual harassment against Republican senator Bob Packwood, according to Blair. “HC tired of all those whiney women, and she needs him on health care,” wrote Blair of her conversation with Hillary Clinton, who was heading up her husband’s ulitmately unsuccessful effort to reshape the U.S. health care system.

Charming stuff. And yet as far I can tell, this revelation has been met with...silence. Amy Chozick's piece in The New York Times on the release of Blair's papers doesn't even mention the Packwood comment. Instead we get a tired recitation of the Lewinsky mess, with a Gennifer Flowers cameo included. (Chozick: "A Feb. 16, 1992, memo marked 'privileged and confidential' highlights 'possible investigation leads,' including a strategy to stop reports about Mr. Clinton’s alleged affair with Gennifer Flowers. The memo expressed the need to expose Ms. Flowers, who claimed to have had a 12-year relationship with Mr. Clinton, as a 'fraud, liar and possible criminal to stop this story and related stories.'")

