Shirley Temple Only Dated Her Husband for 12 Days

Actress, ambassador, autobiographer: Shirley Temple, who died yesterday at the age of 85, didn’t waste a lot of time in her career—or in her love life. She got engaged to her first husband, Army Air Corps sergeant John Agar, before she turned 17, and when the marriage ended four years later, she wasted no time finding a replacement: She met 30-year-old Charles Alden Black, an executive at the Hawaiian Pineapple Company, less than two months after divorcing Agar. They got engaged 12 days later—and stayed together for the next 55 years.

Temple’s life was exceptional in many ways—and enjoying a long and happy marriage after a brief courtship is one of them. Though the literature on this subject is limited, research suggests that for most people, the amount of time you spend getting to know your partner is positively correlated with the strength of your marriage.

More dating, happier marriage

For a 1985 paper in the journal Family Relations, a team of researchers from Kansas State University’s department of Home Economics recruited 51 middle-aged married women and split them into four groups: those had dated for less than five months; those who had spent six to 11 months getting to know their future husband; those who had dated for one to two years; and those who had dated for over two years.

The researchers asked the women how satisfied they felt with their marriages, and used their answers to explore three factors that might contribute to marital satisfaction: length of courtship, age at marriage, and whether or not they broke up with their partner at least once while dating. They found that the only factor that consistently correlated with marital satisfaction was the length of courtship: The longer they dated, the happier they were in the marriage. “In this particular sample, longer periods of dating seemed to be associated with subsequent marital happiness,” the paper’s authors conclude. They hypothesize: “In mate selection, with longer periods of acquaintance, individuals are able to screen out incompatible partners”, though this study obviously has its limitations—we can’t go drawing universal principles from a group of middle-aged heterosexual Kansas wives in the 1980s.