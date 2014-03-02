Big Star's Alex Chilton Wrote the Script for Every Indie-Rock Recluse

But by the time Chilton died of a heart attack in 2010, aged 59, he had become an icon of intensely pure artistic integrity and an acknowledged influence on innumerable later acts including R.E.M., the Replacements and Elliott Smith. Rather than the failed or self-destructive pop star he appeared to be by 1980, Chilton had come to embody a new archetype: the unpopular pop musician, a performer whose reputation rests on a willful rejection of commercial considerations altogether. Without him there could have been no Tom Waits, who exchanged his piano for percussion instruments literally borrowed from junkyards; no Jeff Mangum, who disappeared from public life right after his band Neutral Milk Hotel recorded one of the ’90s’ most revered albums; no Jeff Tweedy, whose critical viability was secured when a major label dropped his group Wilco for making an “uncommercial” record with abstract lyrics and tape loops.

Holly George-Warren’s new biography bears the subtitle “From Box Tops to Big Star to Backdoor Man,” promising to tell how, exactly, the growling teen idol gave way to the romantic songwriter, who in turn became a punk icon, jazz crooner, and alt-rock figurehead. The book is a welcome tribute to a protean talent, but despite drawing on 100 interviews with Chilton’s friends and fellow musicians, A Man Called Destruction—named after one of his later solo records—offers no real explanation or understanding of his actual character.It’s a fan’s treat to finally read the details of his life, but Chilton remains the most inscrutable rock musician not named Bob Dylan.

Chilton’s tenure with Big Star remains his most celebrated work, but A Man Called Destruction is most useful as a reminder of just how odd this period was in relation to his greater career. Chilton wrote only a few songs for The Box Tops, none of which registered on the charts, and his smoky inflection sounds a little contrived compared to the highly emotive tenor he later developed for Big Star. After that group dissolved during sessions for their last record, Chilton began singing in a flat affect, and by the ’90s, he barely wrote at all. Other than two Big Star reunion albums, one of which was a live album that contained no new material, he spent his final two decades recording obscure R&B, country and jazz songs, often with only his own electric guitar as accompaniment.