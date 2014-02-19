Russian Team Eliminated in Hockey, Surprising Only the Russians

After Russia lost to Finland 3–1 in hockey today in Sochi, Damien Cox, a columnist for the Toronto Star, tweeted "Russians haven't won a best-on-best in 30 years. They're no longer a hockey superpower."

That may be true now, but someone forgot to tell the Russians. Despite a crushing early loss in the last Olympics—the Russian city of Tomsk even held a moment of silence—and a general slide in national hockey prowess, Russia still sees itself as, well, a hockey superpower. Hockey is up there with the ballet and figure skating on the list of the country's things to be proud of. It's a pride they inherited from Soviet times when the country did regularly rock the hockey house. Back then, the team was called the Red Machine. So confident were the Russians in their hockey dominance, so hopeful for a win on home turf, that heading into Sochi, Svetlana Zhurova, an Olympic champion in speed skating, went on TV to say that hockey was essentially the most important Olympic sport. "I think the worst thing would be if we lost in hockey," she said in an interview on Dozhd. "For many people, the loss of our hockey players will be our [Olympic] team's main loss."

And now, here it is. There are four more days left of the Olympics, the figure skaters are still skating, but none of it will matter, because the Red Machine is out. Once again, it was seen as a national disaster. Twitter filled with photos of Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev—and the Olympic bear—looking utterly distraught, of player Ilya Kovalchuk collapsed on the ice. "Our hockey players are left without medals for the third Olympics in a row," one young woman tweeted. "No comment." On "Evening Urgant," Russia's version of the "Johnny Carson Show," the host came out in a hockey jersey, looking utterly, comically crushed.

"I feel empty," Russian captain Pavel Datsyuk told the press.